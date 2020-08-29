Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million | Recent Developments | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2020 ) The study involved two major activities in estimating the current market size for the single-use assemblies market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.
The Single Use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.
- In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.
- In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment
Market Size Estimation;
For the calculation of the global market value, the segmental revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the single-use assemblies market. This process involved the following steps:
- Generating a list of the major global players operating in the market
- Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from the single-use assemblies segment (or the nearest reported business unit/product category) which covered at least 80%-85% of the worldwide market share, as of 2018
- Extrapolation of the revenue data of significant players to derive the global value of the single-use assemblies industry
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns for the global market were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Single-use bag assemblies segment to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market.
Based on product, segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.
The single-use assemblies market is divided into four major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region has created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.
Key Market Players;
The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and APAC countries and efforts of the company to meet the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging Asian markets.
