Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2020 ) The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by the growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers.
The key players in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany) are the players that hold a significant share in the nutraceutical ingredients market.
Associated British Foods (UK) is a major player in the nutraceutical ingredients market. Associated British Foods was previously known as Food Investments Ltd. and changed its name in 1982. The company is engaged in the processing and manufacturing of food, ingredients, and retailing. It operates through five business segments, namely, sugar, agriculture, retail, grocery, and ingredients. The ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, and yeast extracts. The company offers nutraceutical ingredients through the ingredients segment.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1319
The organization operates through its subsidiaries, such as AB Agri (UK), AB Mauri (UK), ABF Vista (UK), ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation (US), SPI Pharma (US), and Ohly (Germany). Among all subsidiaries of the company, ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation, and Ohly (Germany) holds significant market positions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. SPI Pharma (US), is one of the prominent suppliers to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal health products worldwide.
DSM is a global science-based company operating in the health, nutrition, and materials business. The company operates through five segments—nutrition, materials, innovation center, corporate activities, and partnerships. Its nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties. The nutrition and food specialty segment of the company caters to different end-use application industries, such as food, feed, nutraceutical, infant nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical.
The company offers nutritional supplements, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, omega acids, premixes, and astaxanthin for both human and animal nutrition. These products are developed under its DSM Nutritional Products business. The company offers its nutraceutical ingredient products for the dietary supplements and food & beverage industry.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1319
DSM offers feed additives through its animal nutrition & health division, which falls under the DSM Nutrition Products business. It offers a wide range of products that include carotenoids, eubiotics, vitamins, and feed enzymes for various animal species, such as aquaculture, poultry, ruminants, swine, and companion animals. The company operates in more than 40 countries with over 100 commercial production facilities.
The key players in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany) are the players that hold a significant share in the nutraceutical ingredients market.
Associated British Foods (UK) is a major player in the nutraceutical ingredients market. Associated British Foods was previously known as Food Investments Ltd. and changed its name in 1982. The company is engaged in the processing and manufacturing of food, ingredients, and retailing. It operates through five business segments, namely, sugar, agriculture, retail, grocery, and ingredients. The ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, and yeast extracts. The company offers nutraceutical ingredients through the ingredients segment.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1319
The organization operates through its subsidiaries, such as AB Agri (UK), AB Mauri (UK), ABF Vista (UK), ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation (US), SPI Pharma (US), and Ohly (Germany). Among all subsidiaries of the company, ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation, and Ohly (Germany) holds significant market positions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. SPI Pharma (US), is one of the prominent suppliers to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal health products worldwide.
DSM is a global science-based company operating in the health, nutrition, and materials business. The company operates through five segments—nutrition, materials, innovation center, corporate activities, and partnerships. Its nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties. The nutrition and food specialty segment of the company caters to different end-use application industries, such as food, feed, nutraceutical, infant nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical.
The company offers nutritional supplements, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, omega acids, premixes, and astaxanthin for both human and animal nutrition. These products are developed under its DSM Nutritional Products business. The company offers its nutraceutical ingredient products for the dietary supplements and food & beverage industry.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1319
DSM offers feed additives through its animal nutrition & health division, which falls under the DSM Nutrition Products business. It offers a wide range of products that include carotenoids, eubiotics, vitamins, and feed enzymes for various animal species, such as aquaculture, poultry, ruminants, swine, and companion animals. The company operates in more than 40 countries with over 100 commercial production facilities.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.