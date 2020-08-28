Benefits of Automation for Farmers in the Livestock Industry to Drive the Automatic Feeding Market
Automatic Feeding Market by Feeding Line (Controllers, Mixers, Distributors, Conveyors), Individual Feeding Equipment (Equine Feeders, Cow Feeders, Waterers), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Fish, Ruminants, Equine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) The global automatic feeding market is estimated at USD 4.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The primary factors that drive the market are increasing consumption of meat and dairy products and benefits of automation for farmers in the livestock industry.
The increase in the number of consumers for meat and dairy products across the globe has led to an increased interest among the farmers to use automatic feeding equipment for livestock to reduce labor and increase the productivity of the animals due to precise and proper feed delivery on time. The major restraining factor for the market is the lack of standardization of automatic feeding systems.
The European region is projected to dominate the largest market share, followed by the North American region, through 2022. The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing automatic feeding market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to farm owners and farmers in the North American region who are looking to boost the market to address the growing demand from consumers for dairy and meat products. This has resulted in the innovation of various automatic feeding equipment such as individual feeders and group feeders by various companies in the global market.
High set up cost is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Feeding systems require high initial investments, efficient management tools, and skilled and knowledgeable farmers for uninterrupted and effective use. Most small & medium size farms do not have the capital required to invest in such automatic feeding equipment, thus restraining the growth of this market.
AGCO Corporation (US) is likely to emerge as a leading market player in the automatic feeding market in the coming years, owing to its line of various automatic feeding equipment. The major players in market are AGCO Corporation (US), GEA (Germany), Delaval Holding (Sweden), Big Dutchman (US), and Kuhn (France).
