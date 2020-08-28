Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Modified Starch Market
The market for modified starch stood at USD 9.93 billion in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018, to reach USD 12.67 billion by 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) The modified starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018, to reach USD 12.67 billion by 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, thereby facilitating the market shift from developed economies to developing economies. One of the major restraints in the growth of the modified starch market is the rising costs of raw materials and stringent regulations.
Increasing consumption of processed and convenience food to drive market growth
Convenience foods are a part of daily diets for consumers in most developed countries. Convenience foods require extensive processing and preparation, which is facilitated by the use of technological innovations in preservation, packaging, freezing, artificial flavorings & ingredients, and through the use of microwaves. Based on their annual consumption rates, it is evident that convenience foods are popular in the North American and European countries. Globalization and the resultant changing lifestyles have also led to an increase in the consumption of convenience food in other countries around the world, especially in the booming markets of Asia, subsequently leading to an increased demand for modified starch.
Limited sources and high cost of natural additives to restrain market growth
The production of cassava depends on the climatic conditions. Unfavorable climatic conditions hamper the overall production and ultimately impact the supply chain of cassava. The prices of cassava fluctuate according to the overall production. The prices are also affected due to fall in demand. For instance, according to the Cambodia Daily newspaper, in February 2016, Cassava export prices have fallen to new lows amid the decline in demand from international markets, particularly China.
The corn segment accounted for the largest share in the modified starch market in 2017
Corn is a staple food, and it is preferred across the globe due to its importance in the diets of several countries. It is used extensively as a thickening agent in soups and liquid-based foods such as sauces, gravies, and custards. Due to its major industrial application, agricultural input companies have been focusing on increasing the yield of corn by developing modified starch products.
The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the modified starch market in 2017
Modified starches have been developed for a significant period of time, and their applications in the food & beverages industry are increasingly gaining importance. Modified starches are considered as food additives that are prepared by treating starch or their granules, with chemicals or enzymes, causing the starch to be partially degraded.
The thickener segment accounted for the largest share in the modified starch market in 2017
As the texture is of prime importance for consumers’ acceptability of food products, starch is extensively used as a thickener or as a gelling agent in food products. Modified starch is perfectly suitable for a wide variety of applications, food or non-food, wherever its properties remain unique. However, it appeared necessary, in some cases, to increase the performance of starch and to respond to the needs of customers, to offer other better-quality functionalities or performances such as more stable thickness with the variations of temperature, hot fluidity, and better stability & solubility with cold water.
North America dominated the modified starch market in 2017
The North American market for modified starch is driven by the US market, especially by cornstarch. Being at the center of the bioethanol policy, which has siphoned much of the available corn for ethanol production, the US has influenced the global supply chain of corn for starch extraction and the resultant price trends. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future, owing to the stringent regulations for modified starch and increasing demand for convenience food products. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are showing a significant increase in the demand for modified starch.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Avebe U. A. (Netherlands), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), SMS Corporation Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Qingdao CBH Co., Ltd. Company (China).
