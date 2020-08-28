Lancets Market Worth $1,442 million | Data Triangulation | Growing Prevalence of Diabetes
Asia Pacific to dominate the lancets market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Lancets Market is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2024 from USD 804 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2024.
Market Size Estimation:
The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type, application, end user, and region).
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the market size, the lancets market was divided into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable, to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments.
Objectives of the Study;
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global lancets market by type, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
Which is the leading application of lancets?
On the basis of application, the lancets market has been segmented into glucose testing, hemoglobin testing, coagulation testing, and other applications. The glucose testing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lancets market in 2019 and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes propelling the growth of this market segment.
Which is the leading end user of lancets?
On the basis of end user, the lancets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the share of the lancets market in 2019. This is attributed to the raising awareness about diabetes treatment and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases that require blood testing.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, HTL-STREFA expanded its storage capacity in Leczyca by almost 50%, with an equivalent of 3,550 m2 additional storage space.
- In 2018, HTL-STREFA was acquired by Investindustrial. This acquisition helped the companies partner for diabetes management, thus serving an extensive customer base.
- In 2017, Owen Mumford opened its new facility in Malaysia to strengthen and accelerate the growth of the company in the Asia Pacific region.
In 2018, North America dominated the lancets market, followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and favorable reimbursement scenario in the region are the factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global lancets market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the rapid economic growth, rising awareness about diabetes treatment, rising geriatric population in China and India, and Japan’s growing healthcare industry.
Prominent players in the lancets market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Own Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland), ARKRAY (Japan), Sarstedt (Germany), and SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China)
