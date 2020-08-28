Fractional Flow Reserve Market Worth $1,081.8 million | Growth in the Prevalence of CVD | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America held the largest share of the fractional flow reserve market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for fractional flow reserve market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Finally, the market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
# A robust primary research methodology has been adopted to validate the contents of the report.
# Both telephonic and e-mail interviews of primary participants were conducted through questionnaires.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies;
Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the fractional flow reserve market. More than half of the world’s population resides in India and China, owing to which, these countries are home to a large target patient base. Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets are encouraging patients in these countries to spend on quality healthcare services, thereby helping players in the fractional flow reserve market to expand their presence in these emerging markets. Furthermore, regulatory policies in Asia are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly due to the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements.
Fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.
Recent Developments:
- In March 2019, the US FDA approved Abbott's Resting Full-cycle Ratio (RFR) intravascular diagnostic test, a new type of fractional flow reserve (FFR)
- In January 2019, Opsens received CE mark certification for its diastolic pressure algorithm (“dPR”) Proprietary Resting Index.
- In March 2018, HeartFlow Inc. entered into a collaborative research agreement with the Imperial College London to work on joint projects in the areas of medical imaging and deep learning.
- In July 2017, Siemens Healthineers and HeartFlow Inc., collaborated to develop integrated, non-invasive care solutions for the improved management of coronary artery disease; the collaboration’s joint solution pairs CT scanners from Siemens Healthineers with the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis.
North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American fractional flow reserve market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.
The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).
