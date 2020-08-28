Endoscope Reprocessing Market Worth $2.15 Billion | Growth Drivers, Objectives | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach to USD 2.15 Billion.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- High Risk of Infections Associated With Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes
- Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide
- Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Instruments
- Rising Prevalence of Diseases That Require Endoscopy Procedures
Growth Opportunities:
- Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
- Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, and measure the global endoscope reprocessing market by products, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market
- To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global market
- To analyze the opportunities in the global market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders
Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment held the largest share of the global market for endoscope reprocessing in 2017. On the other hand, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
End user of the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market for endoscope reprocessing in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government and private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure across the globe, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994
North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, followed by Europe. In the US, the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.
The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.
The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach to USD 2.15 Billion.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- High Risk of Infections Associated With Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes
- Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide
- Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Instruments
- Rising Prevalence of Diseases That Require Endoscopy Procedures
Growth Opportunities:
- Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
- Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, and measure the global endoscope reprocessing market by products, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market
- To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global market
- To analyze the opportunities in the global market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders
Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment held the largest share of the global market for endoscope reprocessing in 2017. On the other hand, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
End user of the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market for endoscope reprocessing in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government and private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure across the globe, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994
North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, followed by Europe. In the US, the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.
The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.