Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Impact of COVID19 on the Global Pharma Manufacturing Industry | Revenue Growth Expectations
This study will give you the broader perspective about, "How the global API Industry is been impacted due to on-going COVI19 Pandemic"
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2020 ) Major Takeaway Form This Study:
# Covid Impact on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.
# How top 50 companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
# Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities.
The global APIs market is estimated to reach USD 245.2 billion by 2024 from USD 182.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market. On the other hand, the unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and the increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global APIs Market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The revenue generated from the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
“The captive API manufacturers segment estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”
Based on type of manufacturer, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market can be divided into captive API manufacturers and merchant API manufacturers. In 2019, the captive API manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the APIs market. This can be attributed to the fact that most big pharmaceutical companies possess their API manufacturing facilities and are vertically integrated across the pharmaceutical supply chain. Moreover, innovator companies prefer in-house manufacturing of innovative products to avail economic benefit and prevent technology leakage.
“North America to dominate the market in 2019.”
In 2019, North America is expected to dominate the global APIs market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures and the introduction of low-cost, generic versions of branded drugs.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263
The key players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market are Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and AstraZeneca plc (UK).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations as well as new product launches, to further expand their presence in the global market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
# Covid Impact on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.
# How top 50 companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
# Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities.
The global APIs market is estimated to reach USD 245.2 billion by 2024 from USD 182.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market. On the other hand, the unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and the increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global APIs Market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The revenue generated from the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
“The captive API manufacturers segment estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”
Based on type of manufacturer, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market can be divided into captive API manufacturers and merchant API manufacturers. In 2019, the captive API manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the APIs market. This can be attributed to the fact that most big pharmaceutical companies possess their API manufacturing facilities and are vertically integrated across the pharmaceutical supply chain. Moreover, innovator companies prefer in-house manufacturing of innovative products to avail economic benefit and prevent technology leakage.
“North America to dominate the market in 2019.”
In 2019, North America is expected to dominate the global APIs market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures and the introduction of low-cost, generic versions of branded drugs.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263
The key players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market are Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and AstraZeneca plc (UK).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations as well as new product launches, to further expand their presence in the global market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.