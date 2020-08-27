Test Data Management Market guided to expand $1,060.9 Million by 2022
Test Data Management Market size expected to grow from USD 584.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,060.9 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7%
the Test Data Management Market size expected to grow from USD 584.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,060.9 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.
Increased quality of test conditions and leveraging of data integration tools are the growth factors for the TDM market. Moreover, the growing adoption of TDM solutions by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is expected to drive the TDM market during the forecast period.
Increased quality of test conditions and leveraging of data integration tools are the growth factors for the TDM market. Moreover, the growing adoption of TDM solutions by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is expected to drive the TDM market during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Test Data Management Market”
61- Tables
27- Figures
120- Pages
The IT vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
The IT vertical is a major contributor to the Test Data Management Market growth, as many IT organizations provide their testing services to companies in other verticals. IT organizations help the other organizations in testing the business functionality in the testing environment. Test Data Management should typically cover the highest level of testing coverage for better traceability of data under production. IT organizations have testers certified in using various industry tools to assist their clients in various verticals for carrying out the testing in a proper testing environment.
Synthetic test data generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Synthetic test data includes all the characteristics of production data and sensitive data. The synthetic test data generation helps in reducing the risks of data breach and enhancing the existing subsets of the production data. Most of the times, an application processes some confidential information, such as the home address, Internet Protocol (IP) address, telephone number, social security number, and credit card number. Synthetic test data helps in replicating the original data and checking the unexpected outcomes that may occur. Additionally, synthetic test data helps in testing the realistic behaviors of the user data.
The rapid adoption of Test data management solutions, due to a strong and well-established economy is expected to make North America the largest market in terms of global share
North America is expected to contribute the largest share to the global Test Data Management Market. With an increasing adoption of TDM solutions for IT, BFSI, government, retail, and other industry verticals in developed economies such as US and Canada, the market is set to grow at a rapid pace in the region. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America is optimized storage and processing costs. Most of the prominent TDM solution vendors, such as CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Delphix, IBM, and MENTIS, are headquartered in North America.
Major vendors in the Test Data Management Market include CA Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Compuware (US), DATPROF (the Netherlands), Delphix Corporation (US), Ekobit (Croatia), IBM (US), Informatica (US), Infosys (India), Innovative Routines International (US), MENTIS (US), Original Software Group (UK), and Solix Technologies (US).
