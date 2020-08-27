Laboratory Gas Generators Market Worth $508 million | Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium
North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory gas generators market in 2019
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2020 ) The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global laboratory gas generators market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
The Laboratory Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 508 million by 2024 from USD 279 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing R&D Spending in Target Industries
- Growing Importance of Analytical Techniques in Drug and Food Approval Processes
- Rising Safety Concerns Related to the Use of Conventional Gas Cylinders
- Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium
Market Opportunities:
- Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation
- Opportunities in the Life Sciences Industry
1. Cannabis Testing
2. Proteomics
Browse 83 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133302129
The hydrogen gas generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Based on type, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, and others (oxygen gas generators, calibration gas generators, and dry air generators).The hydrogen gas generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as a growing preference for hydrogen as a cost-effective alternative to helium, as it offers faster analysis and optimal results. The trend of high-purity dry hydrogen replacing helium is considered as a major opportunity area for players operating in this market. In addition to their enhanced safety, hydrogen gas generators offer other advantages such as simple installation and cost-efficiency.
The LC-MS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019
Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications (light scattering detectors, evaporators, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometers, and sample preparation instruments). The LC-MS segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory gas generators market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the significant usage of LC-MS by clinical research laboratories. Their high efficiency and expandable nitrogen generation capacity have also supported their utilization in LC-MS applications.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133302129
North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which has led to a higher demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment. Growth in the North American market is supported by the importance of lab automation, government funding for R&D, and stringent requirements for high-purity gases. Moreover, the rising funding for environmental testing and the growth of the food testing industry are responsible for the growth of this segment.
The prominent players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Nel (Norway), F-DGSi (France), VICI DBS (US), LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Claind S.r.l. (Italy), and ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy).
The Laboratory Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 508 million by 2024 from USD 279 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing R&D Spending in Target Industries
- Growing Importance of Analytical Techniques in Drug and Food Approval Processes
- Rising Safety Concerns Related to the Use of Conventional Gas Cylinders
- Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium
Market Opportunities:
- Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation
- Opportunities in the Life Sciences Industry
1. Cannabis Testing
2. Proteomics
Browse 83 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133302129
The hydrogen gas generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Based on type, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, and others (oxygen gas generators, calibration gas generators, and dry air generators).The hydrogen gas generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as a growing preference for hydrogen as a cost-effective alternative to helium, as it offers faster analysis and optimal results. The trend of high-purity dry hydrogen replacing helium is considered as a major opportunity area for players operating in this market. In addition to their enhanced safety, hydrogen gas generators offer other advantages such as simple installation and cost-efficiency.
The LC-MS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019
Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications (light scattering detectors, evaporators, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometers, and sample preparation instruments). The LC-MS segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory gas generators market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the significant usage of LC-MS by clinical research laboratories. Their high efficiency and expandable nitrogen generation capacity have also supported their utilization in LC-MS applications.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133302129
North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which has led to a higher demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment. Growth in the North American market is supported by the importance of lab automation, government funding for R&D, and stringent requirements for high-purity gases. Moreover, the rising funding for environmental testing and the growth of the food testing industry are responsible for the growth of this segment.
The prominent players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Nel (Norway), F-DGSi (France), VICI DBS (US), LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Claind S.r.l. (Italy), and ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.