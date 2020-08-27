Reporter Gene Assay Market - COVID19 Impact & Revenue Growth Expectations
The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding for cell-based research, growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2020 ) The reporter gene assay market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1%.
By application, the cell signaling pathways segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)”
Based on application, the Reporter Gene Assay Market is segmented into gene regulation, protein interaction, cell signaling pathways, and promotor structural & functional analysis. In 2019, the cell signaling pathways segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to its importance in several cellular functionalities (such as cell differentiation, cell fate determination, and cell growth) and advanced applications of cell signaling in life science sectors (such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology).
Assay kits segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the market is broadly classified into assay kits and reagents. The assay kits segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the assay kits segment can be attributed to their repeated use in Gene Expression studies and signaling pathway analysis during gene transcription or translation levels. Moreover, assay kits are preferred over standalone reagents in cases where a validated protocol for assay development is available.
COVID19 Impact Analysis:
# Covid Impact on Reporter Gene Assay Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Reporter Gene Assay Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.
# How top 50 companies in Reporter Gene Assay Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
# Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities
North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the reporter gene assay market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research; rising demand for cell-based assays in research; increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics; and rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes.
Critical questions the report answers:
# Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?
# What are the major end users of reporter gene assays?
# What are the application areas of the reporter gene assays?
# Which are the most commonly used reporter gene assays kits?
# What is the global scenario of the reporter gene assays market?
Players in the global reporter gene assay market, such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), Abcam plc (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), and Biotium (US) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies of product launches, expansions, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions.
