Lactase Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The lactase market is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5 %
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2020 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the lactase market is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value. Factors such as rising cases of lactose-intolerant and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers and increasing innovation and new product development in the application areas are projected to drive the growth of the lactase industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the lactase market is inhibited by factors, such as shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives and high processing cost and lack of technical expertise for lactase extraction.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125332780
Drivers: Rising cases of lactose-intolerance and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers
Lactase enzyme find its major applications in the food & beverage industry, majorly for dairy products, as it reduces the lactose content and makes the products lactose-free. The rise in lactose intolerant population globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of lactase market, which is used in the production of lactose-free dairy products.
The demand for lactose-free dairy food products is driven by the increase in incidences of food allergies and intolerances. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nearly 65% of the global population is prone to lactase deficiency. Thus, this has led to an increase in the production of lactose-free dairy products, which helps the lactose-intolerant population to avoid gastrointestinal problems. People with lactose intolerance are unable to digest lactose present in the milk due to the lack of an enzyme called lactase, which naturally occurs in the intestinal tract of children and adults. It causes bloating and diarrhoea after consuming any dairy product, especially milk.Lactase converts the milk sugar found in dairy products, such as milk, ice cream, and cheese, to readily digestible sugars, such as glucose and galactose. Without adequate lactase, the lactose in food ferments in the intestine produces undesirable side effects. In addition, the increase in health awareness and wellness concerns among consumers is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth and demand for lactose-free dairy products.
Opportunities: Research & development and new sources of lactase extraction
Lactase is usually extracted from yeast. However, an extensive research & development is going on regarding the other sources of lactase enzymes, such as bacteria and fungi. Lactase enzymes extracted from bacterial sources have been used for lactose hydrolysis because of numerous benefits, such as their ease of fermentation, high activity, and the stability of the enzyme. Lactase enzymes sourced from a probiotic organism are used for food and food systems. Fungal sources of lactase enzymes possess optimal acidic pH range of 2.2 to 5.4. Owing to this, lactase sourced from fungi are more effective for the hydrolysis of lactose found in acidic substances, such as whey. These fungi-based enzymes are highly stable enzymes. The increasing research & developments about various sources of lactase enzymes gives opportunity to the lactase enzyme market to grow in the period forecasted.
The North America region dominated the lactase market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.
The lactase market in North America is dominant due to the growing demand for different types of lactose-free products such as drinkable yogurt, ice-cream, and flavored milk. Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers and growing inclination towards health promoting dietary supplements are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market in the North American region.
The fastest growing market is Asia-Pacific for lactase. The increase in awareness and self-diagnosis among lactose intolerant population, also growing consumption of lactose-free products offers potential growth for the lactase manufactures in the region. The increase in health concerns and the growing trend of opting for reduced added sugar / no added sugar claims have created growth opportunities for lactase in the region. Major players such as Valio Ltd. (Finland), expanded its production facility in China to cater lactose-free products for lactose intolerant population.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen Holdings A / S (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM NV (the Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US) , Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (US), Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India), Novact Corporation (US), Enzyme Bioscience (India), Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India), Rajvi Enterprise (India), and Mitushi Biopharma (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
