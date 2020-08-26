Rising Incidence of Diseases in Indian Peptides Market
The Indian peptide drugs market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million in 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0%.
The Indian peptide drugs market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million in 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0%. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are contributing to the growth of this market.
Indian Peptide Drugs Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Incidence of Diseases
Favorable Government Initiatives for the Pharmaceutical Sector
Restraint
Availability of Alternative Drugs
Opportunity
Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Peptides
Challenge
Regulatory and Pricing Issues
The Indian peptide drugs market is segmented by type and application.
By type, the Indian peptide drugs market is segmented into hormonal, antifungal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor and others. Hormonal segment dominated the Indian peptide drugs market in 2016. The growing incidence of diabetes, cancer diseases in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.
On the basis of application, the Indian peptide drugs market segmented into diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), gynecological application, infectious diseases, osteoporosis, and other applications (acromegaly, multiple sclerosis, and hepatitis).
Key players in the Indian peptide drugs market
Key players operating in the Indian peptide drugs market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), and Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India)
Indian Heparin Market
The Indian anticoagulant drugs market is expected to reach USD 170.2 Million by 2022 from USD 127.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The growing incidence of coagulation disorders and government support for pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the growth of this market.
Indian Heparin Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Incidence of Coagulation Disorders
Government Support for the Pharmaceutical Industry
Restraint
High Degree of Consolidation to Hinder Small Players from Entering the Market
Challenge
Regulatory and Pricing Issues
The Indian anticoagulant drugs market is segmented by type.
By low molecular weight heparin type, the Indian anticoagulant drugs market is segmented into heparin sodium, enoxaparin sodium, fondaparinux, and dalteparin sodium. The enoxaparin sodium segment dominated the Indian anticoagulant drugs market in 2016. The growing incidence of coagulation disorder in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.
Key players in the Indian anticoagulant drugs market
Key players operating in the Indian anticoagulant drugs market include Sanofi (France), Emcure Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cipla Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum (India), Pfizer Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Lupin Ltd. (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Samarth Life Sciences (India), Claris Lifesciences Limited (India), Gland Pharma Limited (India), Mylan Pharmaceutical (India), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (India), and Micro Labs Ltd. (India).
