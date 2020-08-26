Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic
North America dominated the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™
The Humanized Mouse Market to reach USD 128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Opportunity: Increased production of monoclonal antibodies;
With personalized medicine gaining in importance, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) showcase an enormous potential to treat a wide range of diseases. This is a positive indicator for market growth as mouse models are extensively used in the production of mAbs. Researchers have replaced few parts of mouse antibodies with human components; the final antibodies with a mixture of human and mouse components are known as chimeric antibodies. Some monoclonal antibodies are now entirely human as a larger portion of the human component is engrafted in the mouse antibody.
The humanized mouse model segment to account for the largest share of the market.
Based on type, the market is segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.
The oncology segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse model market.
Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.
The North American region is leading the humanized mouse models’ market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada
The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).
