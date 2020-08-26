Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth $1,205.2 Million
The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market includes the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Japan while the emerging market includes China, India, and Latin America.
The Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million.
The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a rising demand for animal-derived food products, growing number of livestock and companion animals, rising pet ownership in developed countries, growing demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies.
Moreover, emerging markets such as China, India and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the veterinary chemistry analyzers market. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into instruments (including chemistry analyzers, urine analyzers, glucometers, and blood gas & electrolyte analyzers) and consumables (including panels, kits, test strips, and reagents). The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is segmented into blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas & electrolyte analysis. The blood chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of animal diseases, rising awareness about zoonotic diseases, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners across the globe.
Geographically, the veterinary chemistry analyzer market is categorized into developed and emerging markets. The emerging markets (including China, India, and Latin America) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in these markets can be attributed to the rising animal population, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growing per capita animal health expenditure (especially in India, Latin America, and China), growing pet adoption, and rising awareness regarding animal health and welfare.
The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), and Heska Corporation (U.S.). Some of the other players competing in this market are Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China)
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=48798056
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48798056
