MarketsandMarkets™ INC. on Data Exfiltration Market Worth $89.57 Billion by 2023, CAGR: 11.7%
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises would provide significant growth opportunities to data exfiltration solution vendors.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2020 ) According to market research report "Data Exfiltration Market by Solution (UAM, Antivirus/Anti-malware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Encryption, DLP, and Others (IRM, DNS Security, and Data Classification)), Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", the data exfiltration market size is expected to grow from USD 51.47 billion in 2018 to USD 89.57 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. The increasing online malware, misuse of internet, and sophistication levels of data breaches are driving organizations to deploy data exfiltration solutions. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the data exfiltration market is expected to gain traction over the next 5 years.
Security vendors are offering data exfiltration prevention solutions via encryption, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, IDS/IPS, DLP, and UAM. As the frequency of security breaches has increased over the past 5 years, organizations have increased their IT security investments to protect against advanced threats.
However, for many enterprises, including SMEs, these investment costs are a matter of concern. For a strong and advanced security, the cost of innovation is still high. Hence, many organizations view budgetary constraints as a barrier to the adoption of advanced data exfiltration solutions and services.
The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic, along with the rise in the number of smartphone users has led enterprises to adopt data exfiltration solutions for the protection of their sensitive information.
The Antivirus–Anti-malware segment is expected to play a key role in the data exfiltration market.
The Antivirus–Anti-malware solution is expected to play a key role in changing the data exfiltration market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data exfiltration solutions provide robust security to organizations’ critical IT assets. Additionally, they help organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The SMEs segment is expected to be a faster-growing in the market by organization size, as small and mid-sized organizations are more prone to internal and external data breaches.
With the adoption of data exfiltration solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure there critical information from data breaches.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Due to the presence of a large number of data exfiltration vendors, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data exfiltration market, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic, and rise in the number of smartphone users are driving the adoption of data exfiltration solutions.
