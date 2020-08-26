Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities in Liquid Fertilizers Market
What Are The Known And Unknown Adjacencies Impacting The Liquid Fertilizers Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 26, 2020 ) The global liquid fertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4%. The growth of the liquid fertilizers industry is driven by various factors due to its ease of use and rapid absorption by the soil and plants, which in turn, ensures that nutrients reach crops faster than other forms of fertilizers.
COVID-19 impact on Liquid fertilizers market
The liquid fertilizers market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 has been minimal on the market as the companies had already sold the products ahead of the crisis. However, the import of major compounds from different countries has been delayed due to movement restrictions. Therefore, apart from mobility barriers, there is no significant impact on the prices of the products as such.
Market Dynamics
Driver: Growth in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers
Enhanced, efficient application of liquid fertilizers ensures that crops and plants receive nutrients in an amount that is required at the right time and at the right place, with minimum wastage. Enhanced efficiency fertilizers (EEF) are growing substantially in the agriculture industry in various fields such as cereals and industrial crops, as a result of the emergence of new urease inhibitors and inexpensive polymer coating technologies. Such application of enhanced efficiency fertilizers also helps in reducing the negative impact of nutrients by way of leaching into water reservoirs.
Restraint: High handling costs
One of the major restraints in the growth of the liquid fertilizers market is the high storage cost of liquid fertilizers, along with the high cost of installation. Liquid fertilizers are water-soluble. The cost of mixing the nutrients in the water is high, and so is the cost of transportation, as fertilizers in the liquid form require distinctive handling and storage facilities. This is hindering the growth of the market around the globe, especially in regions such as Africa and the Middle East due to the lack of awareness about the application of liquid fertilizers.
Opportunity: New emerging economies
The increasing population in world has resulted in increasing demand for food, which will lead to further increase in the consumption of fertilizers. However, the major concerns in are the pollution and contamination of soil as well as their harmful effects on humans and the environment. To combat these harmful effects, governments are emphasizing on the use of fertilizers that are less harmful to the soil. Hence, there is an increase in the rate of awareness about liquid fertilizers among farmers, especially in China and India. Manufacturers, along with NGOs, educate farmers about their potential short-term and long-term benefits.
Challenge: Unfavorable regulatory standards
The fertilizer industry, like other industries, has its own share of regulatory and other state-level interventions, which propel and arrest its momentum. Policies unfavorable for the industry, including restrictions in terms of sourcing, production, and distribution norms; the end of subsidy support; the stipulation of the maximum retail price; and regulations concerning the quantum and direction of end use have a considerable impact on the overall industry.
Key players in the liquid fertilizers market include Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), and EuroChem Group (Switzerland). Product innovation, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the liquid fertilizers market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other leading players in the liquid fertilizers market include CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(US), OCP Group (Morocco), OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Compass Minerals (US), Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel), COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany), AgroLiquid (US), Plant Food Company, Inc. (US), Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company (California), Agro Bio Chemicals (India), and Agzon Agro (India).
Nutrien Ltd. (Canada) Nutrien has the largest crop nutrient product portfolio, which is combined with a global retail distribution network that includes more than 1,500 farm retail centers. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributes over 27 million tonnes (29.76 million tons) of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate products for industrial, agricultural, and feed customers worldwide. The company has a wide-ranging agricultural retail network that provides services to over 500,000 grower accounts. The company has a network of nearly 1,700 retail locations in seven countries, along with operations and investments in 14 countries, globally. The company has its presence in regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
Yara International ASA (Norway) is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing companies in the world. The company is primarily engaged in producing and distributing mineral fertilizers and environmental solutions. It manages its business primarily through three business segments, namely, downstream, industrial, and upstream. The company offers its liquid fertilizer products through its product portfolio and is available in potassium, phosphorus, and sulfate forms. The company offers fertilizer brands, such as YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita. The company offers a complete fertilizer portfolio to growers, globally, under its downstream segment, and also offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen-based fertilizer products under its upstream business segment. The company offers fertilizers of various nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.
This is a press release.
