Snack Pellets Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The snack pellets market is estimated to account for about USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3%
The snack pellets market is estimated to account for about USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The growth of the snack pellets market is driven by the rising demand for prepared and convenience food products. In addition to this, the growing focus on facility expansion, marketing schemes, and information exchange programs for creating awareness to enhance the consumption of snack pellets has contributed to the growth of the market.
The multigrain type segment is projected to be the fastest growing in the snack pellets market during the forecast period.
The multigrain type segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the snack pellets market during the forecast period. Multigrain snack pellets are made of various grains that have high nutritional value. Earlier, a single grain type was used to produce snack pellets, due to which the nutritional value of products was limited. Currently, the consumer demand for multigrain snack pellets remains high due to its high-fiber content. With low-fat content, multigrain snack pellets offer various health and taste benefits, as compared to potato- and corn-based snack pellets. Grains such as wheat is mostly used with other types for snack pellets.
The gelatinized segment is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
On the basis of form, the snack pellets market is segmented into laminated, die-face, tridimensional, and gelatinized. Gelatinized pellets are uniform in thickness; and are generally flat, with holes on the surface. The thickness is essential for the maintenance of shape definition upon frying or toasting. Gelatinized pellets can be produced by using a specially designed high-speed rotary cutting machine, which sequentially and synchronously punches the holes and cuts the sheet into the desired shape. Hence, the gelatinized form of snack pellets in the food industry is witnessing growth.
North America is estimated to dominate the snack pellets market in 2018.
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share for snack pellets in 2018. Because of the abundant availability of raw materials and the presence of a strong food processing industry, North America holds the largest share of the snack pellets market, in terms of both volume and value. Additionally, snacks made from potatoes are highly preferred by consumers. These factors are responsible for the largest share of potato-based snack pellets in the region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the snack pellets market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients (France), Liven S.A. (Spain), Grupo Michel (Mexico), Leng dOr S.A. (Spain), and Pellsnack-Products GmbH (Germany).
