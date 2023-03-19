Japan Venture Fund Announces Sale of assets and operations to its Primary Cayman Island Shareholder Group in a private Transaction
Japan Venture Fund a Private Closed its sale to their primary shareholder group in Cayman Islands for an undisclosed sum
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2020 ) Tokyo - Victor Kobayashi, Senior Vice President of The Private, Japan Venture Fund and its group of investment companies stated today that they have completed sale of its assets and operations to its primary shareholder group in Cayman Islands and will conduct a reorganization of operations and activities in the coming months.
The Fund Spokesman stated that the sale and reorganization is in line with changes in the global financial markets associated with the current pandemic and other geopolitical changes in the Asia – Pacific Region.
The price of the sale was undisclosed as the fund is a private Cayman Island registered investment fund with only representative offices in Japan to regional and international investment operations and does not publish accounts to the public and the fund stated that the new reorganization will give better value to shareholders and investments under operation.
About Japan Venture Fund
With 17 Billion Euro under management, Japan Venture Fund strives to seek out long term risk managed investments and projects for its investors.
A leader in International Investment Returns for the Last decade, JVF is the natural choice for institutional investment potential and portfolio management.
For more information, go to http://www.japanventurefund.com/.
Contact Information
Japan Venture Fund
New Tech I
Oak Minami Azabu Building 2F,
3-19-23 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku,
Tokyo, Japan, 106-0047
