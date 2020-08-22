Japan Food & Beverages Market by Segments, Income, Forecast and Company
Japan Food & Beverages Market will be USD 35.6 Billion by 2026. by Segments (Dairy, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Vegetables, Others), Beverages (Spreads & Sweeteners, Tea, Coffee, Others), Income, Sales Channel, Forecast & Company Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 22, 2020 ) The diets in Japan are unfolding quickly, moving from traditionally rice-based meals to more western-style meals featuring more significant amounts of eggs, meat, milk, milk products and fats. Other striking changes in eating habits involve an increasing choice for dining out or purchasing packaged food at the expense of home cooking and fresh foods, respectively. According to Renub Research report, Japan Food & Beverages Market is expected to be USD 35.6 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Japan Food & Beverages Market by Segments (Dairy, Meat, Vegetables, Cereal, Others), Beverages (Sweeteners, Tea, Juices), Age Groups, Gender, Income, Sales Channel, Company Analysis
The consumer base of Japan is highly educated, and it has a high disposable income. Japanese consumers are willing to pay a premium price for the food, provided that the food products exceed their expectations. For them, the freshness of the product and its origin is of prime importance. In recent years demand has increased for processed and frozen foods, ready-made meals, and moderately priced private-label products. Japanese consumers’ curiosity in foreign foods has grown by increased exposure to global culture and media.
Japan Food & Beverages Market driven by
Growth
• Demand for imported products
• Evolution of consumption habits
• The inclination towards the American and Western Cuisine
Renub Research report titled "Japan Food & Beverages Market by Food Segments (Dairy, Meat, Fish & Seafood, Fruits, Vegetables, Bread & Cereal products, Oil & Fats, Confectionery & Snacks, Baby Food, Others) Beverages (Spreads & Sweeteners, Tea, Coffee, Mineral Water, Juices, Fruit/Vegetable, Others), Age Groups Years (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64), Gender (Male, Female), Income (Low, Medium, High), Sales Channel (Off Line, On Line) Company Analysis (Asahi Group Holdings, Hanwa Co., Ltd., Suntory Group, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Coca-Cola)" provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Food and Beverage Industry of Japan.
Segments - All the Food and Beverages segments have been divided into 2 parts, which is further sub-divided into 10 and 6 sub-segments for Food and Beverages, respectively.
Food
1. Dairy Products
2. Meat
3. Fish & Seafood
4. Fruits
5. Vegetables
6. Bread & Cereal products
7. Oil & Fats
8. Confectionery & Snacks
9. Baby Food
10. Others
Beverages
1. Spreads & Sweeteners
2. Tea
3. Coffee
4. Mineral water
5. Juices (Fruit/Vegetable)
6. Others
Age Groups – All the Age Groups has been Divided into 5 Groups
1. 18 -24 Years
2. 25-34 years
3. 35 - 44 years
4. 45 -54 years
5. 55 - 64 years
Gender – Both the Gender Market has been Studied in the Report
• Male
• Female
Income – The Report Provides all the 3 types of Income
• Low income
• Medium Income
• High Income
Sales Channels – Both types of Sales covered in the Report
• Off Line
• On Line
All the 8 companies have been studied from three points
• Business Overview
• Business Strategy
• Financial Overview
Company Analysis
1. Asahi Group Holdings
2. Hanwa Co., Ltd.
3. Suntory Group
4. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
5. Ajinomoto Co. Inc
6. Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.
7. Maruha Nichiro Corporation
8. Coca-Cola
Industry Related Opportunity:
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
