Delivering EASA Compliant Part 145 Aircraft Inspection Techniques Best Practice to 70 Delegates
July 2020 - SofemaOnline wins contract from JAV Technic
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2020 ) SofemaOnline (SOL) is pleased to announce the award of a contract to deliver Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO to JAV Technic a member company of the Jordan Aviation group.
About Aircraft Inspection Techniques Training Course
Aircraft Inspection is quite possibly one of the most important tasks that you as a certifying engineer will perform. The purpose of our training is to raise awareness regarding best practices and appropriate considerations when performing a range of maintenance inspections.
The course considers best practice Inspection Techniques for Airframes, Engines & Structure as well as to consider the different forms of corrosion which are typically found, Fuel System Microbiological Contamination is also considered.
About JAV Technic
Jordan Aviation has marked a new achievement after JAV Technic, a member company of the Jordan Aviation group, was awarded the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) Part-145 certification.
This accreditation is one of the most prestigious EASA awards, adhering to a model of excellence comprising high-performance evaluation standards.
The certification places JAV Technic as a pioneer in the field of aircraft maintenance services and is one of few institutions that have received such a distinction, accompanied by many others that the company has earned throughout its journey.
With this certificate, the company has the official capacity to repair aircraft registered in Europe and planes from around the world recognized as having met European standards, which provides the Kingdom with a new source of income from hard currencies.
About SofemaOnline
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services (SAS), offering a range of EASA, FAA, and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over.
Commented Steve Bentley CEO of SOL & SAS:
“ We are very proud to have won this contract Jordan is becoming a center of excellence for aviation maintenance activities and to have the opportunity to support such a prestigious organisation as JAC Technic is a tremendous opportunity”
The SofemaOnline portfolio of available training courses is constantly being expanded and includes almost 200 courses including EASA Operations Courses, plus all the 145 recurrent training courses, SMS & Quality, Maintenance Planning, and Production Planning, ESDS, Part 66 Basic Modules, Part 21 and Dangerous Goods Awareness.
Concerning Aircraft Inspection – Best Practices
The Maintenance process has come a long way over the last decades - however, the success of the entire process is dependent on the ability of the maintenance staff not just to perform inspections in the best way but to understand why they are performing inspections (the criteria by which the object is being measured! It is this knowledge which makes the difference and makes you into an effective inspector).
Inspection in aviation is mainly visual, typically comprising 80% of all inspection activities and Visual Inspection forms a vital part of the many available Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) techniques where the inspector must visually assess an image of the area inspected.
Visual inspection is of the greatest importance to aviation reliability, for airframes, power plants, and systems. Performed correctly it can detect a variety of defects, from cracks and corrosion to lose fasteners, ill-fitting doors, wear or stretching in control cables as well as damaged components.
Next Steps
For further information please email online@sassofia.com or office@sassofia.com
