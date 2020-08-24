Sofema Aviation Services Expanded Portfolio has reached 555 Regulatory & Vocational Courses
550 Regulatory & Vocational courses are now available by Sofema Aviation Services - a Global, Professional, Airline, MRO and Ground Operations, Support, Consulting and Training Company.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) provides European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Overseas Territories Aviation Requirements (OTARs) Regulatory Compliant and Competence Building Vocational Training - See the full list of 550 Regulatory & Vocational courses
Since 2019 SAS and our sister site – SofemaOnline (SOL) have provided over 11000-course completion certificates to our growing customer base.
Why Has the Sofema Portfolio Grown So Dramatically?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory Training and Consulting company with 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 10 years of operational experience.
We have grown for 2 primary reasons!
The first is that we are professional and we listen to our customers.
The second reason is a combination of outstanding course fees, together with a world-beating discount program which leaves our competitors way behind – please do not take our word for it, check it out – see our customers’ feedback!
We also believe it has a lot to do with our organisations vision which is:
- To Deliver Practical Understanding of Regulatory Obligations.
- To share that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the organization’s journey.
- To Maximize Delivery & Minimize Client Cost.
- To Support Organizational Excellence.
With nearly 50 years of Commercial Aviation experience behind us Sofema Aviation Services shares our corporate motto:
Knowledge Delivered – Beyond Compliance
Commented Steve Bentley CEO of Sofema Aviation Services: “ We started in 2008 by offering a limited selection of regulatory training courses so to have reached in 12 years such a number of courses is a testament to the hard work of the entire SAS Team. Our focus is always on the most effective optimisation of the business process recognising that compliance with the regulatory obligations is a step on the journey and never the destination”.
About SAS
Benefiting from a Broad Aviation Industry Experience Sofema Aviation Services is able to provide our customers with:
- Practical and Relevant Regulatory Training
- Competence Building Knowledge & Understanding
- Support & Guidance for Effective Optimization & Management of Risk
A Growing Portfolio
SAS has a growing portfolio in a specific market where our customers become our “Partners”. You can see the following list of all available Sofema Aviation Services Training Courses by clicking here.
Focused on giving back to our Industry SAS offers the following:
- Training Partners receive preferential discounts & services – See SAS Preferred Training Partner Program
- SAS fosters a genuine passion for Customer Satisfaction & Building a Better Business
- Promotion of International Best Practice
- To Provide Innovative Tailored Solutions
- Continuous Development to meet Client Needs
- Professional Delivery
- Highly Competitive
Next Steps
Please visit www.sassofia.com and www.sofemaonline.com to register for training and for questions please email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
