Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Worth $656 million by 2024 | Growing Need to Minimize Medication Errors
North America is expected to dominate the central fill pharmacy automation market during the forecast period
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the market size, the central fill pharmacy automation was divided into several segments and sub segments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & sub segments, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, TCGRx acquired Parata Systems, to expand the company’s existing growth initiatives with central fill, inventory control, and automated blister card packaging technologies.
- In 2018, ARxIUM, Inc., launched cGMP RIVA IV Compounding system for 503B facilities.
- In 2018, Swisslog Healthcare acquired Talyst Systems, LLC. With the aim of expanding Swisslog’s inpatient and outpatient pharmacy solutions along with the company’s field service network.
The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market
The central fill pharmacy automation market, by product and service, is segmented into equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. A number of automated systems are used in facilities offering the advantages of freeing up manpower, allowing greater throughput, and increasing the number of processed prescriptions. These facilities form an indispensable tool for central fill pharmacies to improve the prescription assembly, verification, and delivery back to the pharmacy. This contributes to the large share of the segment.
The equipment vendors are increasing with the increasing demand for automation systems
Based on vendor, the central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. This is mainly attributed to their broad product portfolio, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and easy access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime).
The global central fill pharmacy automation industry in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe region is currently under-penetrated with respect to the number of central fill facilities. Countries such as the UK are adopting the central fill pharmacy model which will aid market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for efficient prescription filling with the rising patient pool and the increasing focus of pharmacists on providing efficient patient care are key factors supporting the growth of the market.
Key Market Players:
Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US).
McKesson Corporation is a leading player in the central fill pharmacy automation market. The company offers products such as drug dispensing systems along with pharmacy management software solutions in this market. McKesson’s high volume solutions offer better operational efficiency to healthcare facilities and also allow the company to customize solutions as per the requirement of different healthcare facilities. The company offers a wide range of services for centralized facilities such as consulting, setting-up, and integrating services, among others.
