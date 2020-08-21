Dental Digital X-ray Market | Rapidly growing aging population
[194 Pages Report] The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2020 ) [194 Pages Report] The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.
Dental Digital X-ray Market Size & Share by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutics, Forensic), Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral (CBCT, Panoramic), Hybrid X-ray), End User (Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2020
What drives the market?
Technological advanacements
Rapidly growing aging population
Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost savings
Growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT)
Increasing number of dental disorders
Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511
Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment
Therapeutic
In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years. Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry. They provide better treatment and planning by providing accurate 3D images of teeth, jaws, and other vital structures.
Moreover, these systems are equipped with virtual treatment planning software which helps dentists in planning treatments. Hence, dentists replace or add such advanced imaging systems to their dental practices to gain competitive edge in terms of better image quality and thus offer better dental treatments. Various other dental digital X-ray imaging techniques such as cephalometric X-rays, intraoral radiography, and panoramic radiography are also used for dental therapeutic applications.
Forensic
Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims. They are also used for estimating the age of the culprit as well as in the civil cases of misconduct.
Conventional film-based X-ray systems used in forensic dentistry applications are time-consuming and cumbersome. Digital X-rays systems help conduct investigations on site and expedite the investigation process. Also, the results can be compared with existing dental database. Such advantages are likely to drive the dental digital X-ray imaging market for forensic applications
Request a Sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511
Major Market Developments
In February 2016, Sirona Dental Inc. (U.S.) merged with Dentsply International (U.S.) to form Dentsply Sirona Inc. This merger combined Dentsply’s consumables platform with Sirona’s technology and equipment to offer a broad range of products and integrated solutions for dentistry procedures, such as implantology, endodontics, and orthodontics.
In July 2015, SOREDEX entered into a clinical partnership with the University of Belgrade. Through this partnership, SOREDEX focused on providing SCANORA 3Dx to professionals at universities, hospitals, and private practices.
In March 2015, SOREDEX launched CRANEX 3Dx, a high-quality imaging system with panoramic, cephalometric, and cone-beam CT imaging programs. In addition, CRANEX 3Dx is integrated with five FOVs (Fields of View) which enable accurate 3D imaging.
Dental Digital X-ray Market Size & Share by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutics, Forensic), Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral (CBCT, Panoramic), Hybrid X-ray), End User (Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2020
What drives the market?
Technological advanacements
Rapidly growing aging population
Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost savings
Growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT)
Increasing number of dental disorders
Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511
Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment
Therapeutic
In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years. Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry. They provide better treatment and planning by providing accurate 3D images of teeth, jaws, and other vital structures.
Moreover, these systems are equipped with virtual treatment planning software which helps dentists in planning treatments. Hence, dentists replace or add such advanced imaging systems to their dental practices to gain competitive edge in terms of better image quality and thus offer better dental treatments. Various other dental digital X-ray imaging techniques such as cephalometric X-rays, intraoral radiography, and panoramic radiography are also used for dental therapeutic applications.
Forensic
Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims. They are also used for estimating the age of the culprit as well as in the civil cases of misconduct.
Conventional film-based X-ray systems used in forensic dentistry applications are time-consuming and cumbersome. Digital X-rays systems help conduct investigations on site and expedite the investigation process. Also, the results can be compared with existing dental database. Such advantages are likely to drive the dental digital X-ray imaging market for forensic applications
Request a Sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511
Major Market Developments
In February 2016, Sirona Dental Inc. (U.S.) merged with Dentsply International (U.S.) to form Dentsply Sirona Inc. This merger combined Dentsply’s consumables platform with Sirona’s technology and equipment to offer a broad range of products and integrated solutions for dentistry procedures, such as implantology, endodontics, and orthodontics.
In July 2015, SOREDEX entered into a clinical partnership with the University of Belgrade. Through this partnership, SOREDEX focused on providing SCANORA 3Dx to professionals at universities, hospitals, and private practices.
In March 2015, SOREDEX launched CRANEX 3Dx, a high-quality imaging system with panoramic, cephalometric, and cone-beam CT imaging programs. In addition, CRANEX 3Dx is integrated with five FOVs (Fields of View) which enable accurate 3D imaging.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.