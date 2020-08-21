Process Equipment Market: Fruits & Vegetables Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
Process Equipment Market for Seed Industry by Type (Cleaners, Dryers, Coaters, Graders, Separators, and Polishers), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2020 ) Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The processed seed market was valued at USD 51.63 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, in terms of value. The seed processing equipment market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022 and growing with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112191741
The processed seed market, on the basis of crop type, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the fruits & vegetables segment, during the forecast period. The mechanical segment is estimated to dominate the processed seed market on the basis of method, through the same period. In the seed processing equipment market, on the basis of type, the coaters segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment through the forecast years.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=112191741
The Asia Pacific region dominated the seed processing equipment market and is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. China is estimated to be the largest producer and consumer of processed seeds and seed processing equipment in the region, in 2016. The increase in production of fruits & vegetables is a key factor for the growth in China’s agricultural exports that leads to an increase in the demand for commercial seed and seed processing equipment. However, the high prices of processed seeds is a major restraint for the growth of this market.
The processed seed market is organized and is dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while the seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK), which have been profiled in the report.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112191741
The processed seed market, on the basis of crop type, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the fruits & vegetables segment, during the forecast period. The mechanical segment is estimated to dominate the processed seed market on the basis of method, through the same period. In the seed processing equipment market, on the basis of type, the coaters segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment through the forecast years.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=112191741
The Asia Pacific region dominated the seed processing equipment market and is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. China is estimated to be the largest producer and consumer of processed seeds and seed processing equipment in the region, in 2016. The increase in production of fruits & vegetables is a key factor for the growth in China’s agricultural exports that leads to an increase in the demand for commercial seed and seed processing equipment. However, the high prices of processed seeds is a major restraint for the growth of this market.
The processed seed market is organized and is dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while the seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK), which have been profiled in the report.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.