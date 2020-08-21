Converting from EASA Part M Subpart G to EASA PART CAMO
Sofema Aviation Service (SAS) considers the steps to transition from Part M Subpart G to EASA Part CAMO in an effective way and what to expect.
The new Annex Vc ‘Part-CAMO’ will supersede the current Subpart G of Annex I (Part-M) to Commission Regulation (EU) No 1321/2014.
The changes introduced to the Part-M Subpart G requirements are largely aligned with the general authority and organisation requirements adopted in the other domains (Aircrew, Air Operations, ADR, ATM/ANS).
Annex Vc ‘Part-CAMO’ to Commission Regulation (EU) No 1321/2014 dedicated to continuing airworthiness management organisations (CAMOs), which are managing aircraft operated by licensed air carriers and/or complex motor-powered aircraft (CMPA), representing an estimated 65 % of all currently approved CAMOs.
Only Part-CAMO-approved continuing airworthiness management organisations will be required to implement SMS based on a set of proportional management system requirements.
Part-CAMO-approved organisations may also manage the continuing airworthiness of other than CMPA and aircraft not used by licensed air carriers.
EASA Regulation EU 2020/270
Regulation EU2020/270 was introduced amending the Subpart G validity specified in M.A.715 (a) to expire on the 24 September 2021. (After this date there will be no more EASA PART M Subpart G approval and all existing approvals will cease to be valid)
EASA Part CAMO requires that organisations shall have a Safety Management System (SMS).
Part CAMO Transition – What will the Competent Authority Typically Expect?
Typically, Competent Authorities will be expecting to perform two separate Part CAMO eligibility audits to be undertaken.
- Airworthiness Audit for Part CAMO Compliance and
- Safety Management System Audit. (Compliance / Performance)
Following successful completion of both audits with no findings, the organisations Subpart G certificate will be revoked and replaced with a Part CAMO certificate.
Note – If there are findings, it will necessary to ensure that they are closed prior to the issue of a new “Part CAMO” certificate.
Organisation actions which need to be considered include the following
1. Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Exposition (CAME) compliant with CAMO.A.300 at revision 1
2. A copy of the Organisation’s Safety Management Manual
Note – Safety Management System Manual (SMSM) is optional depending on whether the key safety procedures and processes are included or not within the Part CAMO – Continuing Airworthiness Management Exposition (CAME).
3. A completed Safety Management Manual Compliance Statement when submitting a Safety Management Manual
4. A completed Compliance Monitoring Manual Compliance statement, if submitting a Compliance Monitoring Manual
Note – Compliance Monitoring Manual (CMM) is optional depending on whether the key procedures and processes are included or not within the Part CAMO – Continuing Airworthiness Management Exposition (CAME).
5. Nominated Postholder Statement (Previously Form 4) for all Nominated Persons (including Accountable and Safety Managers.)
6. A completed SMS system evaluation
7. The results of an internal audit performed by the organisation against the applicable requirements provided for in Annex I (Part-M), Annex Vb (Part-ML) and Annex Vc (Part-CAMO) as appropriate
8. Applications for Maintenance Programs approval (if applicable)
Next Steps
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and SofemaOnline (SOL) provide Classroom, Webinar & Online Training Courses specifically focused on the needs of the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) and Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO).
For details please see the websites or email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release.
