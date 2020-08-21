Veterinary X-ray Market Worth $872 million | Growing Animal Health Expenditure | Major Key players
North America Dominated the Veterinary X-ray Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 21, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) - Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Veterinary X-ray Market is projected to reach USD 872 million, at a CAGR of 6.4%
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global veterinary X-ray industry. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
- The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
- The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Growth in Companion Animal Population
- Rising Demand for Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure
- Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Income Levels in Developed Economies
Browse 186 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 192 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126397675
“Computed Radiography Systems Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2017”
On the basis of technology, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into direct radiography (DR), computed radiography (CR), and film-based radiography systems. The computed radiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. Benefits offered by CR systems over traditional X-ray systems, resulting in a large-scale replacement of traditional film X-ray systems, is the major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.
“Small Companion Animals Segment Held the Largest Share of the Veterinary X-ray Market in 2017”
Based on the type of animal, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance, and technological advancements in imaging modalities for small companion animals.
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, and forecast the veterinary X-ray market on the basis of technology, type, mobility, animal type, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126397675
North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Rising number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary x-ray market in North America.
The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).
