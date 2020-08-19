Interventional Radiology Imaging Market | Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
[157 Pages Report] The global interventional radiology imaging market is expected to reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2021 from USD 16.99 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Interventional Radiology Imaging Market by Product (MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System), Procedures (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy) & Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Urology & Nephrology) - Global Forecast to 2021
Target Audience for this Report:
Interventional radiology imaging manufacturer and distributors
Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, group practices, individual surgeons, and governing bodies)
Various research and consulting companies
Various research associations related to interventional radiology imaging
What drives the Interventional Radiology Market?
Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Technological Advancements in Interventional Radiology Devices
The market is broadly classified into product, procedure type, and application.
The product segment of the market is further divided into angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, CT scanners, ultrasound-imaging systems, MRI systems, and other devices (C-arm, contrast media injectors, & imaging catheter guidewires). The MRI system segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to technological advancements and product launches.
Based on procedure, the Interventional Radiology Market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other procedures (biliary drainage, fallopian tube recanalization, cholecystectomy, and carotid-cavernous fistula). Angiography segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.
Application segment of the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, urology & nephrology, gastroenterology, and other applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology). The oncology segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.
North America to dominate Market
Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in North America is primarily driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population. However, the Asian market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Players
Key players in the Interventional Radiology Market include GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
