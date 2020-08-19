Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market : Increasing Awareness About Fertility Testing In Women
North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021", , published by MarketsandMarkets™,The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.
This market is mainly driven by the increased adoption of point-of-care & rapid diagnostic tests, growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, high prevalence of infectious diseases in women, rising incidence of chronic & lifestyle-related disorders in women and increasing awareness about fertility testing in women & initiatives taken by government and health organizations.
The global market has been segmented, on the basis of applications, and end users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into various segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound. On the basis of end user, the global women health diagnostics is segmented into three segments, namely, hospital and clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.
In 2015, the breast cancer testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of doctors offering genetic screening tests to pregnant women and growing awareness about these tests.
The global women health diagnostics market is a mature market and characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions, product launches and alliances such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations between players offering better women health diagnostics solutions.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period :
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America commanded the largest share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represented the fastest-growing region for the women health diagnostics market during the forecast period, primarily due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, growing awareness among women regarding various health disorders, and rising focus of key market players on this region.
Key Market Players :
Major players in the global women’s health diagnostics market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).
Women's Health Diagnostics Market
