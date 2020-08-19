Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) Launches Soft Skills Aviation Leadership Training Program
8 Days of Instructor-Led Interactive Webinar Tuition Covering 12 Separate Subjects
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 19, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present an intensive 8-day program aimed at developing competency in Management & Leadership skills
Delivered as 8 Separate Weekly 6 Hour Webinars – Every Saturday
12 Separate Courses – Designed to support the Development of Individual Skill Level, Knowledge & Competence
See the Program
Subjects Covered by Aviation Leadership Training Program include:
- Leadership Skills
- Body Language for Executives
- Building Competency
- Communication and Assertiveness
- Delivering an Effective Mentoring Program in Aviation Operations & Maintenance
- Developing Positive Interview Skills
- Developing Teams
- EASA AM & Nominated Person 6 Sigma Awareness
- Facilitating Effective Meetings
- Introduction to Performance Coaching in Aviation Operations & Maintenance
- Measuring Aviation Training Return on Investment (ROI)
- Public Speaking
Check out details
Start Date: October 3, 2020
End date: November 21, 2020
Starting Time:
- London 08.00
- Sofia 10.00
- Dubai 11.00
- Bangkok 14.00
All Delegates Receive:
- 12 Soft Copy Certificates
- 1 Diploma (Hard & Soft Copy) – on completion of all courses
- MP4 file for the complete event
- Early Bird Discount
Price: 1483.25 Euro
Regular Price: 1745 EUR – Minimum 15% Early Bird Discount available before 1st of September 2020
(Applicable for Individuals – For Groups please enquire for Additional Discounts)
Next Steps
You can find all the details regarding the Aviation Leadership Training Program by clicking here
For additional information please email office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
