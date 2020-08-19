How to Become a Quality Assurance Auditor in a CAMO / AMO EASA Environment?
SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com looks at the steps to take to get started in the quality assurance auditing environment. Focused on developing auditors within an EASA CAMO and EASA Part 145 Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO).
Introduction
We are often asked how to transition from an aviation front line employee to a quality auditing role.
How to change career to move to EASA compliant quality auditing from Maintenance, CAMO or Operations environment.
Ideally, QA Auditors should have around 10 years or more actual experience in the workplace as well as a high level of competence in regulatory awareness – it is important! (the downside of lower experience is the possibility of not recognising findings in the organisations' process, procedures or systems)
How to address limited Experience – A caution!
From time to time for a variety of reasons, people will join a Quality Department with limited experience of the subject matter which is to be covered.
Whilst it does not have to be a major issue (providing the competence is managed and the person supervised) if the organisation fails to develop a learning path to develop the ability of this person, then it may very well become an issue.
A weak auditor may miss exposures during audits and as a result, may even contribute in a negative way to an event by failing to act or failing to identify a required action.
Background Knowledge – know your subject
It is generally accepted that to audit a particular subject you should have a reasonably strong understanding of the regulatory environment which covers the particular subject.
For example, you are auditing an AMO who is in the process of embodying a Supplemental Type Certificate – if you audit this activity do you have the background knowledge and confidence to be able to validate the certification process of the STC, familiarity with EASA & FAA processes including bi-laterals and familiarity with the relevant standards for example - FAR 25 / Certification Specification 25 for large aircraft or FAR 23 / CS 23 for non-large aircraft.
If you are auditing a CAMO are you able to assess the effectiveness of the reliability program and the methodology employed to assess and update the AMP-based on this data – both Airbus & Boeing, for example, advise that the Maintenance Planning Document (MPD) is for guidance and Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP) should be based on Operators experience.
For additional details please see www.sofemaonline.com
For additional details please see www.sofemaonline.com
