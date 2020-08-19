Smoke Evacuation Systems Market to Reach $154 million | Laparoscopic Surgeries to Register the Highest Growth Rate
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 19, 2020 ) Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers)
[168 Pages Report] The smoke evacuation systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 154 million by 2025 from USD 115 million in 2020.
Market Growth Drivers:
1. Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
2. Increased Product Availability
3. Growing Target Patient Population
4. Emerging Countries
5. Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures
Objective of Study:
1. To define, describe, and segment the global market by product & service, technology, application, end user and region.
2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).
3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global industry
4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.
5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149736406
In-Depth Market Segmentation:
COVID-19 Impact:
The smoke evacuation systems market is impacted due to the pandemic, resulting in short term negative growth due to factors such as sharp declines in elective surgeries, the ban on elective surgeries in countries such as Dubai and Australia, unavailability of beds for critical care needs, decline in general surgeries, restricted hospital access for non-essential care, nationwide lockdowns, and the slowdown in patient flow and referrals.
Product Type:
On the basis of product type, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.
Applications:
On the basis of application, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries.
Laparoscopic surgeries accounted for the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market in 2019. Factors such as the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room will contribute to the demand for smoke evacuation systems in this application segment.
Geographic Growth Analysis:
Detailed analysis of market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.
Detailed analysis of industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.
North America commanded the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market mainly due to factors such as the increase in the number of inpatient surgeries performed in the US, expansion in the target disease population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant protocols and guidelines in the North America region.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149736406
Key Players:
CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US) are some of the major players in the global smoke evacuation systems market.
CONMED Corporation is one of the leading market players in the global smoke evacuation systems market as the company has a strong presence in the established markets of the US, the UK, and Canada. The leading position of CONMED is solely due to its advanced product offerings for the North American and European markets. The company acquired Buffalo Filter LLC market, Inc. in 2019, which is a leading company in surgical safety and surgical smoke evacuation technologies.
Request Sample Report:
Download PDF Brochure:
