Fertility Test Market - Emerging Technological Innovations to Bring Surge in Revenue
The major factors driving the growth of the fertility test market include declining fertility rates across the globe, increasing first-time pregnancy age, introduction of advanced, user-friendly fertility monitors with high accuracy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 19, 2020 ) The global fertility test market is expected to reach 583.1 million by 2023 from USD 411.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth in the fertility test market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing first-time pregnancy age, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, and increasing awareness about fertility testing.
Recent Developments:
# In 2017, Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland) launched its Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System.
# In 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US) a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US) completed the acquisition of e.p.t over-the-counter pregnancy test kit brand from Prestige Brands Holdings.
# In 2017, Fairhaven Health (US), launched TempCue, a basal body temperature (BBT) thermometer.
# In 2016, Fertility Focus (UK) launched OvuSense App.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139945432
The ovulation predictor kits segment accounted for the largest share of the fertility test market by product in 2018
The Fertility Testing Laboratories Market is segmented on the basis of product into ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further categorized into urine-based, saliva-based and other fertility monitors. The ovulation predictor kits segment commanded the largest share of the global fertility test market in 2018. This is primarily due to their high efficacy and low cost, high preference for these products, ease of use, low cost as compared to fertility monitors, and easy OTC availability.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
# What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of fertility test products across major regions in the future?
# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of ovulation prediction kits. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
# Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
# How will the increasing use of ovulation tracking mobile apps and fertility-tracking websites affect the growth of the market?
North America is expected to dominate the fertility test market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the Fertility Testing Laboratories Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global fertility test market during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The large share can be attributed to the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception and rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites. In addition, the emergence of advanced easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the fertility test market in North America.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139945432
Analysis of the market developments between 2015 and 2018 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the fertility test market. Among these business strategies, product launches was the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the fertility test market.
The major players operating in the Fertility Testing Laboratories Market include SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), and Prestige Brands Holdings (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Recent Developments:
# In 2017, Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland) launched its Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System.
# In 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US) a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US) completed the acquisition of e.p.t over-the-counter pregnancy test kit brand from Prestige Brands Holdings.
# In 2017, Fairhaven Health (US), launched TempCue, a basal body temperature (BBT) thermometer.
# In 2016, Fertility Focus (UK) launched OvuSense App.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139945432
The ovulation predictor kits segment accounted for the largest share of the fertility test market by product in 2018
The Fertility Testing Laboratories Market is segmented on the basis of product into ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further categorized into urine-based, saliva-based and other fertility monitors. The ovulation predictor kits segment commanded the largest share of the global fertility test market in 2018. This is primarily due to their high efficacy and low cost, high preference for these products, ease of use, low cost as compared to fertility monitors, and easy OTC availability.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
# What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of fertility test products across major regions in the future?
# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of ovulation prediction kits. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
# Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
# How will the increasing use of ovulation tracking mobile apps and fertility-tracking websites affect the growth of the market?
North America is expected to dominate the fertility test market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the Fertility Testing Laboratories Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global fertility test market during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The large share can be attributed to the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception and rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites. In addition, the emergence of advanced easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the fertility test market in North America.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139945432
Analysis of the market developments between 2015 and 2018 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the fertility test market. Among these business strategies, product launches was the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the fertility test market.
The major players operating in the Fertility Testing Laboratories Market include SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), and Prestige Brands Holdings (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.