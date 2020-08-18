Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2023
The plant-based beverages market was valued at USD 11.16 billion 2017 and projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.0%
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2020 ) The plant-based beverages market was valued at USD 11.16 billion 2017 and projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The market for plant-based beverages is driven by factors such as the increased demand for vegan food options, amidst the growing health concerns about the consumption of animal-based diets. Apart from this, consumers in emerging countries are adopting hectic lifestyles, which urge them to look out for low-calorie food options with high nutritional value. This has boosted sale of plant-based beverage products.
The almond segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages market through the forecast period.
Based on source, the almond segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, through 2023. The increased demand for dairy-free alternatives; rise in the number of lactose intolerant individuals in major revenue-generating regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa; increase in the cases of lifestyle-related diseases such as heart diseases and cancer in the US; and rise in obesity cases in developing countries such as Argentina have boosted the almond milk sales, both in terms of value and volume. The almond milk segment has gained popularity in coffee shops and restaurants across US.
The plant-based milk segment is projected to dominate the plant-based beverages segment.
Based on type, the plant-based milk segment accounted for the larger share in the plant-based beverages market, in terms of value, in 2017. Manufacturers have been coming up with non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk in a variety of flavors, which has gained consumer interest. They are also introducing with new sources such as oat milk, cashew milk, rice milk, hemp milk, and pea milk. These alternative dairy sources are occupying spaces in supermarket shelves. The vegan trend is also gaining popularity, with millennials preferring it to traditional dairy beverages. Growing health concerns about the consumption of animal-based diets have led to consumers shifting toward plant-based diets.
Asia Pacific dominated the global plant-based beverages market.
In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global plant based beverages market, in terms of value and volume. The region consists of key revenue generating countries, China & Thailand, which have a large consumer base for plant-based beverages; with China having one of the largest lactose intolerant population.
High price is one of the major challenges that manufacturers in the market face. Plant-based beverages can be easily purchased by consumers in developed countries; but in the developing countries, this remains a challenge.
