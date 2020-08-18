What Do more than 11,000 aviation professionals have in common?
Answer - They have all enrolled in SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com EASA & FAA Online Regulatory Compliant Training Platform since 2019
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2020 ) Whilst this is a very impressive result for SofemaOnline, it is actually a testament to the many satisfied clients who not only return to our platform but recommended us to friends and colleagues.
So a big thank you to all our customers from the team at SofemaOnline.
Did you know that SofemaOnline is supported by 2 EASA Part 147 Organisations?
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a range of EASA, FAA and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over.
About Our EASA 147 Partners
SOL is supported by:
AETS-Sofema, an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO), with Certificate of Approval No BG.147.0005.
European Aviation Institute (EAI), an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO), with Certificate of Approval No RO.147.0003.
The benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with www.SofemaOnline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group Sofema Online User Forum.
Have you considered The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma as the ideal way to grow competence and boost your career?
Grow your Competence with Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma
The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma is the perfect way to demonstrate to your current or future employer that you have achieved a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics:
- Demonstrate your Regulatory Knowledge across a wide range of related subjects
- Build competence in your chosen area
- Ideal Preparation for Career advancement
- Print multiple course completion certificates online
- Receive Your Hard Copy Diploma worldwide on completion
- Enjoy a substantial discount
What Diplomas are Currently Available?
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Quality & Safety
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Flight & Ground Operations
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Learning Diploma
Please see details about each Diploma on this page
So a big thank you to all our customers from the team at SofemaOnline.
Did you know that SofemaOnline is supported by 2 EASA Part 147 Organisations?
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a range of EASA, FAA and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over.
About Our EASA 147 Partners
SOL is supported by:
AETS-Sofema, an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO), with Certificate of Approval No BG.147.0005.
European Aviation Institute (EAI), an EASA Part 147 approved Maintenance Training Organization (MTO), with Certificate of Approval No RO.147.0003.
The benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with www.SofemaOnline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group Sofema Online User Forum.
Have you considered The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma as the ideal way to grow competence and boost your career?
Grow your Competence with Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma
The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma is the perfect way to demonstrate to your current or future employer that you have achieved a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics:
- Demonstrate your Regulatory Knowledge across a wide range of related subjects
- Build competence in your chosen area
- Ideal Preparation for Career advancement
- Print multiple course completion certificates online
- Receive Your Hard Copy Diploma worldwide on completion
- Enjoy a substantial discount
What Diplomas are Currently Available?
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Quality & Safety
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Flight & Ground Operations
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma
- SofemaOnline Learning Path Diploma - EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Learning Diploma
Please see details about each Diploma on this page
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.