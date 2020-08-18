Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market | Growth Drivers and Major Key Players
Independent and reference laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by end user, during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Software, Hardware (Printer & Labeling Systems), Consumables), Technology (Barcode, RFID), Application (Tissue Cassette, Slide Tracking), End User (Hospital Labs) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 695.7 million.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Volume of Diagnostic Tests Performed in Anatomic Pathology Laboratories
- Increasing Number of Legal Cases Around Cancer Misdiagnosis
- Increasing Consolidation Among Anatomic Pathology Laboratories
- Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems to Enhance Laboratory Efficiency
Growth Opportunities:
- Integration of Laboratory Information Systems With Track and Trace Pathology Systems
- Rapid Growth in the Emerging Markets of APAC and Latin America
Browse 112 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124099392
Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on product, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This can majorly be attributed to the growing need to automate the sample labeling process for reducing manual errors, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of anatomic laboratories, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, and the increasing workload in anatomic pathology laboratories.
Market, by Application;
- Slides Tracking
- Tissue Cassettes & Blocks Tracking
- Specimen Tracking
On the basis of technology, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into barcode and RFID. In 2018, the barcode segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market majorly due to the higher adoption of barcode systems among end users owing to their lower cost (as compared to RFID).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124099392
Geographic Analysis;
- Further breakdown of the APAC market into Japan, China, and India
- Further breakdown of the Rest of the Worldwide market into Latin America and the Middle East & Africa
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North American market.
The key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).
