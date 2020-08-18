Microservices in Healthcare Market | Emergence of IoT Applications | Growth Drivers & Opportunities
The cloud-based model segment is projected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.
According to the new market research report "Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Benefits of the Microservice Architecture
- Ability to Need to Increase Project Delivery Speed
- Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business
Market Growth Opportunities:
- Cloud-Based Applications
- Emergence of IoT Applications
- Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.
Based on end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.
Target Audience for this Report:
- Cloud microservice platform and solution vendors
- Cloud service providers
- Government agencies and organizations
- Regulatory and compliance agencies
- Application developers
- Container service providers
- System integrators
Geographically, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.
While the market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture.
The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players in the market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US).
