Increasing Demand for Cotton in the Textile Industry Driving the Cotton Processing Market
Cotton Processing Market by Product (Lint, Cottonseed), Application (Textiles, Medical & surgical, Feed, Consumer goods), Equipment [Ginning (Saw, Roller), Spinning], Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2020 ) The cotton processing market is estimated to grow at USD 59.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018, to reach a value of USD 72.6 billion by 2023. The growth of the cotton processing market is driven by the increasing demand for cotton processing in the textile industry and the rising adoption of cottonseed meal as feed for animals.
The textile segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cotton processing market in 2018. The textile industry witnesses a significant demand for effective cotton processing techniques. Raw cotton is used as a key ingredient in the textile manufacturing applications, and there are no raw materials to substitute it. This leads to an increased demand in the textile industry. With the increasing purchasing power and technological advancements for expanding the production capacity of cotton in improving the fabric quality, the demand for processed cotton is projected to remain high globally.
Key players identified in cotton processing market include Lummus Corp (US), Bajaj Steel Industries Limited (India), Nipha Exports Private Limited (India), Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. (China), Cherokee Fabrication (US), Reiter (Switzerland), and Toyota Industries (Japan). Key players are focusing on increasing their presence through undertaking investments and expansions and developing products specific to consumer preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Asia Pacific and North America.
