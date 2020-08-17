Safety Management System (SMS) Training for EASA CAMO Staff – 2020 requirements
EASA Mandates – Part CAMO Fully Compliant Initial Training – Includes Safety Management System Provisions (SMS) and Human Factors Combined Training
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2020 ) Introduction by SofemaOnline (SOL)
Effective 24 March 2020 EASA has with the introduction of Part CAMO has created a requirement for Initial and Recurrent – Integrated Safety & Human Factors Training.
EASA has taken the decision to combine the subjects associated with both Human Factors and SMS.
By September 2021 all European CAMO Organisations should transition to Part CAMO and will need to demonstrate mandatory compliance with Safety & Human Factor Training In Accordance with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
Are You Aware of the New SMS & HF Training Requirements?
EASA has Introduced new requirements for CAMO Staff to attend a combined SMS & Human Factors Training Course.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) offers the following combined course as a 3-day classroom or Webinar Training:
EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training Requirements (Initial) – 3 Days
SofemaOnline also offers the same course with voice over as an online course with our sister site – www.sofemaonline.com
What Does the New Course Cover?
The course meets the full intent of EASA Part CAMO Requirements (Initial SMS & human factors training should cover all the topics of the training syllabus specified in GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
The course is highly participative and stimulates involvement and provides for powerful HF motivation and awareness. The aim is to give delegates a full introduction to Aircraft Maintenance Human Factors.
Who is This Training for?
The training has been developed to fully comply with EASA Regulatory Requirements as well as anyone who wishes to engage with the aviation CAMO maintenance system or who has an organisational obligation to ensure completion of Initial SMS & Human Factors Training.
The training will also be of benefit for anyone who needs to understand, manage and support the need to fully engage with human interaction within the CAMO organisation.
What is the Benefit of this Training – What will I learn?
a) Be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) and SMS & Human Factor Training Requirements.
b) Achieve an in-depth understanding regarding basic Aviation Safety Concepts.
c) Be able to consider Human Factors knowledge and integrate into key areas of aviation Safety Maintenance.
d) Familiarise with key human performance issues relevant to Maintenance Operations.
e) Achieve a strong Understanding of Safety & Human Factor Principles.
f) Be able to consider human performance limitations as well as the potential impact on the daily routine.
Target groups
Accountable Executive, Post-holders, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, Planning Staff, Technical Records, Reliability, Engineering, Quality Assurance Staff, The Course will also be of interest to various stakeholders included Airworthiness Authorities.
Pre-requisites
A background in an aviation environment.
Learning Objectives
By the end of this course, delegates will be able to explore the implications of error, the understanding of the subject and to find workable methods to improve standards and compliance. organisation’s safety culture, its procedures and safety policy and methods of communication. The training will give the delegates a better.
Next Steps
Please see www.sassofia.com or www.sofemaonline.com or Contact office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com for more details.
Effective 24 March 2020 EASA has with the introduction of Part CAMO has created a requirement for Initial and Recurrent – Integrated Safety & Human Factors Training.
EASA has taken the decision to combine the subjects associated with both Human Factors and SMS.
By September 2021 all European CAMO Organisations should transition to Part CAMO and will need to demonstrate mandatory compliance with Safety & Human Factor Training In Accordance with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
Are You Aware of the New SMS & HF Training Requirements?
EASA has Introduced new requirements for CAMO Staff to attend a combined SMS & Human Factors Training Course.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) offers the following combined course as a 3-day classroom or Webinar Training:
EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training Requirements (Initial) – 3 Days
SofemaOnline also offers the same course with voice over as an online course with our sister site – www.sofemaonline.com
What Does the New Course Cover?
The course meets the full intent of EASA Part CAMO Requirements (Initial SMS & human factors training should cover all the topics of the training syllabus specified in GM2 CAMO.A.305(g).
The course is highly participative and stimulates involvement and provides for powerful HF motivation and awareness. The aim is to give delegates a full introduction to Aircraft Maintenance Human Factors.
Who is This Training for?
The training has been developed to fully comply with EASA Regulatory Requirements as well as anyone who wishes to engage with the aviation CAMO maintenance system or who has an organisational obligation to ensure completion of Initial SMS & Human Factors Training.
The training will also be of benefit for anyone who needs to understand, manage and support the need to fully engage with human interaction within the CAMO organisation.
What is the Benefit of this Training – What will I learn?
a) Be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) and SMS & Human Factor Training Requirements.
b) Achieve an in-depth understanding regarding basic Aviation Safety Concepts.
c) Be able to consider Human Factors knowledge and integrate into key areas of aviation Safety Maintenance.
d) Familiarise with key human performance issues relevant to Maintenance Operations.
e) Achieve a strong Understanding of Safety & Human Factor Principles.
f) Be able to consider human performance limitations as well as the potential impact on the daily routine.
Target groups
Accountable Executive, Post-holders, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, Planning Staff, Technical Records, Reliability, Engineering, Quality Assurance Staff, The Course will also be of interest to various stakeholders included Airworthiness Authorities.
Pre-requisites
A background in an aviation environment.
Learning Objectives
By the end of this course, delegates will be able to explore the implications of error, the understanding of the subject and to find workable methods to improve standards and compliance. organisation’s safety culture, its procedures and safety policy and methods of communication. The training will give the delegates a better.
Next Steps
Please see www.sassofia.com or www.sofemaonline.com or Contact office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com for more details.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.