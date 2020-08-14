Antiplatelet Drugs Market, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Outlook - 2020-2027
Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market is segmented By Product type (Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Prasugrel, Ticagrelor, Cangrelor, Abciximab, others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mi
• The Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Antiplatelet drugs are the group of medicines that prevent blood clotting. Antiplatelet medications are used to avoid coronary artery disease, heart attack, angina (chest pain), Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attacks (TIAs) and peripheral artery disease. Antiplatelet drugs are also used post surgeries of the stent, bypass surgery, and other.
Market Dynamics
• The growth in the industry is mainly due to changing lifestyles, and an aging population is leading to a rising prevalence of heart diseases globally.
• According to WHO, globally, about 15 million people per year are suffering from heart strokes.
• Increasing risks of bleeding in highly complicated surgeries are the major drawback that is hampering the growth of the market. The misconception of antiplatelet drugs with blood-thinning drugs is also a considerable restraint for the market growth.
• Side effects such as nausea, upset stomach, stomach pain, diarrhea, rash, and itching are also affecting the consumption of antiplatelet drugs in recent years.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global antiplatelet drugs market is segmented by drug type and by mode of administration.
• By drug type market is segmented into Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Prasugrel, Ticagrelor, Cangrelor, Abciximab, and others. Aspirin is the critical product that accounted for the significant share in the market.
• The growth of aspirin is mainly due to its crucial role in reduced deaths attributable to myocardial infarction or stroke. It has the advantage of performing the same medical activity with the lower dose, similar to higher doses.
• By mode of administration, the market is segmented in to oral and intravenous. Oral administration is accounted for the significant share as most of the drugs are prescribed for patients for period or life in some cases, and intravenous is mainly used for emergency cases or during the surgeries.
Geographical Analysis
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is accounted for the significant share in the global antiplatelet drugs market with increasing aging population and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
• Europe and Asia Pacific regions are positioned after North America, and its growth is mainly due to increasing investments in R&D and favorable government support /initiatives from the areas.
Competitive Landscape
• The competition is the industry is rising with increasing developments in antiplatelet drugs and rising investments in research and development of antiplatelet drugs in recent years.
• Key players in global antiplatelet drugs market are AstraZeneca, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann La Roche, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and Pfizer Inc.
