Alopecia Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Outlook - 2020-2027
Global Alopecia Market is segmented By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injectable), By Gender (Men, Women), By Alopecia Type (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, As
• Global Alopecia Therapeutics Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 8.3% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• DataM analyses the complete scenario of the global Alopecia therapeutics market segmentation, geographical analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market.
• The market is segmented by route of administration (Oral, Topical and Injectable), by Gender type (Male and Female), and by Alopecia type (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis and Others).
• Alopecia is a common autoimmune disease that results in the loss of hair on the scalp and other body parts. It usually starts with one or more small, round, smooth patches.
• It occurs in males and females of all ages and races, but onset most often occurs in childhood.
Market Trends
• According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), approximately 147 million worldwide are suffering from alopecia areata at some point in their lives.
• In alopecia areata, the affected hair follicles are mistakenly attacked in groups by a person’s immune system (white blood cells), resulting in the arrest of the hair growth stage.
• These affected follicles become very small, drastically slow down production, and grow no hair visible above the surface for months or years.
• The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but the beard or any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Some people develop only a few bare patches that regrow hair within a year.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The increasing R&D activities and investments about the development of therapeutics for the treatment of alopecia are boosting the global Alopecia Therapeutics market.
• For instance, in 2015, Researchers at Columbia University have tested ruxolitinib, it is a JAK1/2 inhibitor developed by Incyte Pharmaceuticals and has been approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
• Scientists showed that a specific kind of T cells (CD8+NKG2D+) attack the hair follicle. JAK inhibitors such as tofacitinib and ruxolitinib prevent the expansion of these bad T cells.
• The first test was conducted on three patients. All those patients exhibited near-complete hair regrowth within 3 to 5 months of oral treatment.
• The increasing prevalence of alopecia among people around the globe is expected to drive the demand for alopecia treatment drugs; this might fuel the growth of global Alopecia Therapeutics market during the forecast period.
• For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, alopecia areata affects around 0.7 to 3% of the population the U.S. and approximately 2% of the people are suffering from it in U.K. In Mexico, the reported prevalence is between 0.2 to 3.8%.
• There are limited approved therapies by the FDA for alopecia areata, which is showing the demand and supply gap, this might hamper the growth of the global Alopecia Therapeutics market.
Industry Outlook
• The increase in the prevalence rate of man for Alopecia as compared to women is more, which is driving the global Alopecia Therapeutics market.
• According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), androgenetic alopecia affects a forecasted 50 million men and 30 million women in the US.
• In the USA 13% of women experience hair loss at the age of 40 and 50% at the age of 70 and, whereas 50% of men experience significant hair loss at the age of 50.
• In China, 185 million men and women are suffering from hair loss. 20% of Chinese men and 6% of Chinese women experience hair loss. 60-70% of younger people suffer from or have hair loss concerns.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global alopecia Therapeutics market share and is expected to grow in the forecast period. It is due to the advanced research for the development of novel treatment methods for alopecia and the presence of primary vital players.
• For instance, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. both are U.S.-based Company having novel products in the pipeline indicated for the treatment of alopecia.
• The global alopecia therapeutics market share of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of alopecia in some of the regions such as Korea, China, and India.
• For instance, in 2017, according to NCBI Korea, it was estimated that Alopecia areata affects between 0.9% and 6.9% of individuals in the general population.
Competitive Analysis
• The increase in R&D activities by the company and approval by the FDA for the treatment of alopecia is driving the global alopecia Therapeutics market.
• For instance, in May 2018, Histogen, Inc., received approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its first product Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC660) in female diffuse hair loss. HSC660 is an investigational injectable treatment for alopecia.
• In July 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Aclaris’ investigational topical Janus Kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor (ATI-502) for the treatment of alopecia areata, including patchy alopecia areata and the more severe variants of the disease, alopecia totalis and universalis.
• In 2017, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ATI-50001, an investigational oral Janus Kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor.
• ATI-50002 is a novel product indicated for the treatment of treatment for alopecia areata, it is now in Phase 2 clinical trial and expected to get approval during the forecast period.
• In March 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has patented its ATI-50002 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
