Alfalfa Seeds Market, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Outlook - 2020-2027
Global Alfalfa Seeds Market is segmented by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Alfalfa is widely used throughout the world as a source of high protein roughage for livestock in pasture and hay mixes. Alfalfa is regarded as the “Queen” of forages and is a major component of the processed forage industry.
• It is used extensively as a high-quality feed in the dairy industry. As a result, alfalfa seed production is a major crop in various regions.
• Global Alfalfa Seeds Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alfalfa-seeds-market
Market Opportunities, Size
• One of the most important characteristics of alfalfa is its high nutritional quality as animal feed. Alfalfa contains between 15 to 22% crude protein as well as an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.
• Specifically, alfalfa contains vitamins A, D, E, K, U, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Inositol, Biotin, and Folic acid. Alfalfa also contains the following minerals: Phosphorus, Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Chlorine, Sulfur, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Boron, and Molybdenum and trace elements such as Nickel, Lead, Strontium, and Palladium.
• Furthermore, Alfalfa is also directly consumed by humans in the form of alfalfa sprouts. According to the International Sprout Growers, there are approximately USD 250 million worth of sprouts sold in North America. Alfalfa juice is used in some health food products.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global Alfalfa seeds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Rest of the World.
• Among all the regions, North America is the largest alfalfa seed producing region with Canada and the United States together producing over 100 million lbs of alfalfa seed in a year. In the United States, production occurs primarily in California (non-dormant varieties), Idaho, Washington, and Nevada. Other important alfalfa seed growing regions of the world include France, Italy, and Argentina.
• Furthermore, the vast majority of Canadian alfalfa seed ends up being exported out of the country, primarily to the USA. Many of these export sales are previously arranged contract seed production back to American grass/legume seed companies.
• The USA accounts for approximately 50% of Canadian alfalfa seed exports, with China, the destination for another 35%.
Competitive Landscape
• The major companies involved in the production of alfalfa forage seeds include Allied Seed LLC, Advanta Seed Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Monsanto Company, and Ampac Seed Company.
• The other key market players in the value chain include Baglietto, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Heritage Seeds., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Forage Genetics International, LG Seeds, and Hancock Farm & Seed Co., Inc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alfalfa-seeds-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alfalfa-seeds-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Alfalfa is widely used throughout the world as a source of high protein roughage for livestock in pasture and hay mixes. Alfalfa is regarded as the “Queen” of forages and is a major component of the processed forage industry.
• It is used extensively as a high-quality feed in the dairy industry. As a result, alfalfa seed production is a major crop in various regions.
• Global Alfalfa Seeds Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alfalfa-seeds-market
Market Opportunities, Size
• One of the most important characteristics of alfalfa is its high nutritional quality as animal feed. Alfalfa contains between 15 to 22% crude protein as well as an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.
• Specifically, alfalfa contains vitamins A, D, E, K, U, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Inositol, Biotin, and Folic acid. Alfalfa also contains the following minerals: Phosphorus, Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Chlorine, Sulfur, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Boron, and Molybdenum and trace elements such as Nickel, Lead, Strontium, and Palladium.
• Furthermore, Alfalfa is also directly consumed by humans in the form of alfalfa sprouts. According to the International Sprout Growers, there are approximately USD 250 million worth of sprouts sold in North America. Alfalfa juice is used in some health food products.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global Alfalfa seeds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Rest of the World.
• Among all the regions, North America is the largest alfalfa seed producing region with Canada and the United States together producing over 100 million lbs of alfalfa seed in a year. In the United States, production occurs primarily in California (non-dormant varieties), Idaho, Washington, and Nevada. Other important alfalfa seed growing regions of the world include France, Italy, and Argentina.
• Furthermore, the vast majority of Canadian alfalfa seed ends up being exported out of the country, primarily to the USA. Many of these export sales are previously arranged contract seed production back to American grass/legume seed companies.
• The USA accounts for approximately 50% of Canadian alfalfa seed exports, with China, the destination for another 35%.
Competitive Landscape
• The major companies involved in the production of alfalfa forage seeds include Allied Seed LLC, Advanta Seed Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Monsanto Company, and Ampac Seed Company.
• The other key market players in the value chain include Baglietto, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Heritage Seeds., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Forage Genetics International, LG Seeds, and Hancock Farm & Seed Co., Inc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alfalfa-seeds-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alfalfa-seeds-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.