Aerospace and Defense C Class Parts Market, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Outlook - 2020-2027
Global Aerospace and Defense C Class Parts Market is segmented BY C CLASS TYPE (Hardware Components, Bearings, Electronic Components, Machined Parts, Other), BY AIRCRAFT TYPE (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Others), BY SALES CHANNEL TYPE (OEM, Af
• The Global Aerospace and defense C Class Parts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
• The global aerospace and defense industry requires innovative designs for the next generation aircraft. To make it creative the C Class type such as Hardware Components, Bearings, Electronic Components, Machined Parts and Other are innovated by the manufacturers.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The rising demand for lightweight and high corrosion-resistant fasteners are the major factors boosting the need for global aerospace and defense c-class parts market.
• The low cost and high-volume commodity of C Class parts are driving the demand for global aerospace and defense c-class parts market.
• FPGAs are used by military and aerospace systems. With the presence of non-trusted manufacturer for FPGA chips is hampering the growth of global Aerospace and Defense C Class Parts market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global aerospace & defense c-class parts market is segmented on C Class type which includes Hardware Components, Bearings, Electronic Components, Machined Parts and Other.
• The hardware component segment is dominating in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market, and it is expected to grow in the forecasting period, mainly due to the demand for bolts and fasteners.
• Hardware parts consist of fasteners which are set across an aircraft body including the control surfaces, flight control actuating systems, fuselage, wings, landing gear fittings and air-intake areas near the engine.
• Hardware components are deployed across the aircraft including a fuselage, wings, control surfaces, landing gear fittings, flight control actuating systems, and air-intake areas near the engine. Machined and Fabricated Parts are also known as build-to-print parts, it is used in the assemblies of airframes, landing gears, and motors.
• These highly engineered customer proprietary parts require full dimensional drawings, rigorous testing, and full traceability from raw material to finished good with complete documentation and certification. The bearings range across cargo holds, engines, landing gears, fuel tanks, and flight controls.
• They are used for large assemblies, slight misalignment, or oscillating motion. These can also be used outside of the aerospace industry due to their precision, radial and axial positioning, and track roller loading.
Geographic Share
• The global Aerospace and Defense C Class Parts market are segmented based on geography, North America is dominating the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period.
• It is due to the significant manufacturer of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized OEMs, distributors, c-class part manufacturers, and airline companies.
Competitive Landscape
• The increasing contracts between the dealer and reseller of hardware for aviation business are significant strategies seen in the global Aerospace and Defense C Class Parts market.
• In August 2018, Satcom Direct (SD) Brazil, the regional headquarters for business aviation connectivity, software and hardware provider, appointed So Paulo-based Avionics Services as the first SD hardware dealer and installer in Latin America during LABACE 2018.
• The deal gives Latin American business jet owners and operators a single, local, source for purchasing, installing and supporting SD equipment for executive aircraft and rotary machines.
Report Scope
By Type
• OBY C CLASS TYPE
• Hardware Components
• Bearings
• Electronic Components
• Machined Parts
• Other
By Aircraft Type
• Commercial Aircraft
• Military Aircraft
• Others
By Sales Channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
