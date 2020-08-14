Advanced Wound Care Market, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Outlook - 2020-2027
Global Advanced Wound Care Market is Segmented by Product (Dressings (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates), Therapy Devices, NPWT, Autograft, Allograft, Xenograft), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Foot, Ulcers, Burns), End-User (Hospital, Home Care), and by
• The Global Advanced, Wound Care market, is estimated to reach a market value of USD 12,745.24 million by 2026 from an initial market value of USD 8,588.78 million in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% in the period 2019-2026.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Advancements in technologies, increasing aging population, rising prevalence of diabetics, and improving patient awareness and raising patient healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
• The advancement in technologies in wound care products has significantly influenced the advancement of advanced products over traditional ones by clinicians and patients.
• Advanced wound care technology – including V.A.C. technology by Kinetic Concepts that develops and promotes NPWT products, and hydro fiber and hydrocolloid technologies by ConvaTec – include some of the portable and user-friendly products introduced in the market.
• Advanced wound care products are expensive compared to traditional wound dressing techniques. Therefore, many patients opt for traditional dressings despite its slow healing process.
• This is one of the major challenges for the growth of the advanced wound dressings market globally.
• The cost of treating chronic wounds in the U.S. is extremely high, with the charge per case ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 depending upon the condition and nursing costs. The cost of managing a pressure ulcer is estimated to be between 7,000 and 55,000 in the U.S., while the annual cost of all treatment is valued in billions. Unfavorable reimbursement policies are also restraining the growth of the market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Exudate is the fluid leaking from the wound, which has a vital role in the healing process. It is mainly water but also consists of nutrients, proteins, waste products and various types of cells such as platelets and macrophages. Exudate management accounts for 32.10% of the total advanced wound care market in 2017.
• Foam Dressing market accounts for the largest market share of 32% in 2017. The adoption of foam dressing is estimated to rise regardless of high prices majorly due to the large applications and flexibility in maintaining a moist atmosphere for diverse wound types. Some of the major players in the foam wound dressing segment include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc. Acelity, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Hollister, Hartmann Paul, Derma Sciences, and Coloplast among others.
• The advanced wound care market by wound type is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The chronic wounds market is the largest market and is estimated to have a market value of USD 8,102.75 million in 2021. In chronic wounds, venous pressure ulcer accounts for the largest market share followed by Diabetic Foot Ulcer. The prevalence of venous leg ulcer in U.K. is 1 to 3 per 1,000. Venous leg ulcer increases with age and reaches 16 to 18 per 1,000 in the 75+ age group. Changing reimbursement scenarios of biological products, increasing preferences of moist wound dressing products and the growing prevalence of venous leg ulcer are the significant factors driving the growth of the Venous leg ulcer market.
By-Products
• Exudate Management
• Hydrogel
• Foam
• Silicone Dressing
• Silicone Lite Foam Dressing
• Silicone absorbent Dressing
• Silicone Gel Sheets
• Hydrocolloids
• Alginate
• Super Absorbent
• Infection Management
• Silver Wound Dressing
• Collagen Dressing
• Non-Silver Dressing
• Active Wound Care
• Skin Substitutes
• Xenograft
• Allograft
• Placenta/Amniotic Tissue
• Bioengineered skin/synthetic Substitutes
• Therapy Devices
• Harmful Pressure Wound Therapies (NPWT Devices)
• Conventional Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
• Pumps
• Canisters
• Dressing Kits
• Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
• Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
• Ultrasonic Mist and Electrical Stimulation Devices
• Compression Bandage
• 1Full Compression – 2 layer
• Others
• Hemostatic Dressing
• Nanofibre Dressing
By Wound Type
• Chronic Wounds
• Pressure Ulcer (PU)
• Venous Leg Ulcer (VLU)
• Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU)
• Acute Wounds
Geographical Analysis
• The North American market is expected to retain its dominant position globally by the end of the forecasted period owing to a high incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcer cases. Moreover, other regions such as South-East Asia are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to the high incidence of severe burn-related wounds in such areas.
• The advanced wound care market is expected to witness a high growth rate in developing countries such as China. India and Brazil. Substantial innovations and top product launches are seen in North America and European regions. Companies headquartered in developed region dominate the market share due to their advancements and innovations in product development.
Competitive Landscape
• The global advanced wound care market is a consolidated market with top 8 companies accounting for more than 75% of the market share. Acelity is the leading company in the advanced wound care market accounting for around 19% of the global stock in 2017.
• Efficient distribution networks, product differentiation, and supply competency play a significant role in determining the market position of major companies. The market in North America and Europe are fairly consolidated while the market is relatively fragmented in the Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of a large number of companies.
