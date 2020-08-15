Viral Clearance Market | Growth Opportunities & Drivers | APAC hold the largest share
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Viral Clearance Market is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Increasing Number of Drug Launches
- Favorable R&D Investment Scenario
- Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination
- Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology
- High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases
The recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market
On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into four categories recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. In 2018, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market owing to the high potential of recombinant proteins to treat various diseases, fewer side effects, and shorter development time as compared to small molecules. Furthermore, the regulatory requirement to demonstrate the capacity of the purification process to effectively clear infectious viruses during the manufacturing of recombinant proteins is also expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.
The viral removal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
On the basis of method, the viral clearance market is segmented into viral removal and viral inactivation. In 2018, the viral removal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market due to the growth in biopharmaceutical R&D activities; the high acceptance of this method; and the accuracy, speed, and flexibility provided by the method in life sciences research.
The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the Viral Clearance Market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.
The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France). These companies together accounted for 70.0% of the global viral clearance market in 2017. Other players together accounted for 30.0% of the market. These include Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).
