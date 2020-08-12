EASA Part CAO and Part ML webinar training for Regulatory Authorities to be delivered in September – Register in advance
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming EASA Part CAO and Part ML webinar training for Regulatory Authorities in September.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2020 ) • EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 2 Days Webinar
• EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 1 Day Webinar
Reserve your virtual seat at office@sassofia.com
About the training session:
• EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 2 Days Webinar
Dates: 14-15 September
Price: Starting from 390 EUR
Basic webinar: 390 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 535 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 680 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
This training is focused on the professional development of key stakeholders is designed to provide participants with a detailed understanding of all elements of an integrated CAO. Including an in-depth understanding of the purpose, structure, and regulatory requirements of EASA Part CAO Implementing Rules, AMC & Guidance Material. Read more details
• EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 1 Day Webinar
Date: 17 September
Price: Starting from 195 EUR
Basic webinar: 195 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 340 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 485 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
The purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Take a look at the content
The courses will be delivered by an Instructor with specific competent authority experience.
Our Discount options:
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“We have received some good insight into this new subject.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Further details are available at the links above for each training. Contact office@sassofia.com to register!
• EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 1 Day Webinar
Reserve your virtual seat at office@sassofia.com
About the training session:
• EASA Part CAO – Combined Airworthiness Organisation Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 2 Days Webinar
Dates: 14-15 September
Price: Starting from 390 EUR
Basic webinar: 390 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 535 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 680 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
This training is focused on the professional development of key stakeholders is designed to provide participants with a detailed understanding of all elements of an integrated CAO. Including an in-depth understanding of the purpose, structure, and regulatory requirements of EASA Part CAO Implementing Rules, AMC & Guidance Material. Read more details
• EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations for Regulatory Authorities – 1 Day Webinar
Date: 17 September
Price: Starting from 195 EUR
Basic webinar: 195 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 340 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 485 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
The purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Take a look at the content
The courses will be delivered by an Instructor with specific competent authority experience.
Our Discount options:
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“We have received some good insight into this new subject.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Further details are available at the links above for each training. Contact office@sassofia.com to register!
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.