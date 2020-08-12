Live Cell Imaging Market By Product, Application, End User and Forecast till 2023
The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2020 ) Growth in the live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research.
According MarketsandMarkets latest research report – “[158 Pages Report] The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.”
The Report “Live Cell Imaging Market” is Segmented into:-
Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services)
Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery)
End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes)
Product
On the basis of product and service, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, and services. In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market. Factors such as the launch of new and advanced instruments, increasing incidence of diseases, and rising government initiatives and awareness programs for promoting cell-based research are the major factors driving the demand for live cell imaging instruments.
End User
On the basis of end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
North America is the major revenue generating region in the live cell imaging market. The live cell imaging market in the region is driven by the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.
Recent Developments
Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) entered into an agreement with Triolab AS, a leading distributor of diagnostics and life science products.
In September 2018, Leica signed an agreement with Triolab to enable the latter supply and support Leica Microsystems’ confocal, and stereo microscope systems for the life science industry and sample preparation products for electron microscopy.
Carl Zeiss AG entered into a partnership with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) (US).
In March 2017, Carl entered into a partnership with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) to provide researchers around the US with access to the advanced technologies offered by Zeiss including the ZEISS Celldiscoverer 7, at IGB’s Core Facilities.
Bruker acquired Luxendo, a privately held spin-off of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) (Germany), a company that develops and manufactures light-sheet fluorescence microscopy instruments. In May 2017, Bruker acquired Luxendo to enable new research advances in live-cell imaging.
