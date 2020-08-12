Transplant Diagnostics Market | Technological Advancements in the Field of Transplant Diagnostics
Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2020 ) The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the increasing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.
[227 Pages Report] The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Based on the prevailing trends and estimated market value data as of 2019, the total market value of transplant diagnostics market is estimated to be about USD 3.6 billion; and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.5 billion by 2025.
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Technology
3. Usability
4. Type of Medication
5. Delivery Site
Based on end user, the market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.
The market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.
The geographical regions mapped in the report are:
North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Some of the players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Immucor, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Hologic, Inc. (US).
Bio-Rad Laboratories is the top player in the global market. The company offers various diagnostic imaging modalities and services for transplant diagnostic procedures in the market. To sustain its leadership position and ensure its future growth, the company has been focusing on product launches, agreements, and collaborations. The company also tries to evaluate new, emerging, and complementary technologies to identify new product opportunities.
