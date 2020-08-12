Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million | Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the Bone Cement and Glue Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries
- Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population
- Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine
- Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Target Audience for this Report:
- Manufacturers and vendors of bone cement and glues
- Research associations related to bone-related medical conditions
- Various research and consulting firms
- Contract research manufacturers
- Healthcare institutions
- Research institutes
Browse 132 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131540876
Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share
On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.
The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market
By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.
By end user, the hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131540876
Based on region, the bone glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Key players in the bone cement market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).
The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries
- Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population
- Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine
- Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Target Audience for this Report:
- Manufacturers and vendors of bone cement and glues
- Research associations related to bone-related medical conditions
- Various research and consulting firms
- Contract research manufacturers
- Healthcare institutions
- Research institutes
Browse 132 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131540876
Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share
On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.
The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market
By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.
By end user, the hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131540876
Based on region, the bone glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Key players in the bone cement market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.