Hospital Lighting Industry - Emerging Innovations to Bring Major Changes in Global Healthcare Industry
The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, opportunities, and strategies impacting the hospital lighting market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.
# Healthcare service providers (hospitals and surgical centers)
# Manufacturers of lighting Products
# Vendors and Distributors of Hospital Lightings
# Hospitals and clinics
# Research Institutes
# Venture Capitalists and Investors
On the basis of technology, the Hospital Lighting System Market is segmented into fluorescent, LED, renewable energy and other technologies fluorescent technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as, cheaper cost and low operational cost are driving this market.
The hospital lighting market is projected to reach USD 7.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.19 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2021.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the global hospital lighting market include the increase in adoption of LED technology, increasing size of hospitals in Europe and North America and technological enhancement will offer new opportunities during the forecast period.
Key Questions Addressed by This Study:
# What are the business growth strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their market position across key geographies?
# What is the existing developmental pipeline of major lighting technologies among manufacturers?
# Growing adoption of LED lights procedures is a key trend in clinical management. What impact this will have on hospital lighting market during the forecast period?
On the basis of geography, North America dominates the global Hospital Lighting System Market. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the technological advancements, government initiatives. For example, the development of Indigo-Clean a product by Kenall Manufacturing launched in 2015, using continuous environmental disinfection technology. Indigo-Clean features technology that continuously disinfects the environment. Such a technological advancement will drive the demand for lights in hospitals.
Prominent players in this market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Cree Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Zumtobel Group AG (Austria). Other players in this market include Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), and Trilux Lighting Ltd (U.K.).
